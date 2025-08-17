Did Diddy Actually Receive A Fair Trial? His Lawyer Has Thoughts

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking trial remains a much-discussed topic even more than a month after its conclusion. The trial saw prosecutors enlist a number of witnesses to take the stand and share their experiences with the now-55-year-old rapper. Meanwhile, Diddy’s team shifted strategies and ultimately rested their case after only 20 minutes. The case concluded with Diddy receiving a mixed verdict, and he’s currently facing years in prison. Now, one of the controversial mogul’s top lawyers is weighing in on how fair his trial was.

Marc Agnifilo has been one of the most vocal members of Diddy’s legal team, as he shared consistent updates on his client before and during the trial. In the aftermath of the legal proceedings, Agnifilo has continued to address the press and keep the public abreast of what’s going on with Diddy. The attorney – who’s taken part in a few high-profile cases in his time – recently spoke to Variety and told the outlet he thought the “Tell Me” performer received a balanced trial. Agnifilo then went on to explain his rationale:

Yes. I think Judge Subramanian is a very fair judge, and he worked remarkably hard to give us as fair a trial as possible. This trial wasn’t perfect, because none is. But the judge did an outstanding job in being thoughtful, being careful, giving a lot of time to the parties.

During the trial, Judge Arun Subramanian was also discussed by legal analysts, with some sharing positive takes on his decisions and others sharing different thoughts. For instance, when a “tainted juror” was apparently found to be on the panel, a pundit questioned why Judge Subramanian didn’t have the jury sequestered from the public early on. Marc Agnifilo still, however, is of the thinking that thanks to Subramanian, the trial played out in an effective way:

I can’t say enough good things about our judge. He’s a terrific person. And while no trial is perfect, just like no lawyer is perfect, I thought this one was pretty close.

Sean Combs was ultimately found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, though he was acquitted of sex-trafficking and racketeering. The Grammy winner and his team have consistently sought to get him bail but, despite those various bail attempts, Judge Subramanian has denied them. With that, Combs is set to remain at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his sentencing hearing on October 3.

In the meantime, Marc Agnifilo has been opening up about what it’s been like for (the now-graying) Diddy in prison. Agnifilo said Diddy’s been passing the time by both spending time in solitude and helping to form programs for his fellow inmates. On top of that, Agnifilo also said one of the most “horrible things” Diddy has been dealing with behind bars is the inability to just be outside at his leisure.

Whether Sean Combs’ team will make any more bail attempts is unclear at this point. Also, the general public will just have to wait and see if Marc Agnifilo chooses to share any additional thoughts on the trial.