Alexandra Daddario’s Low-Cut Belted Dress Is Giving ‘70s Goddess

When it comes to celebrity fashion, few people can pull off outfits as effortlessly as Alexandra Daddario. We’re talking about the woman who made this melted marshmallow dress look good. As we wait for more information on what she has coming down the pipeline acting-wise, Daddario has been showing off some amazing looks (as per usual), and her latest social media post includes a low-cut belted dress that’s just screaming ‘70s goddess.

Don’t get me wrong — I’m here all day for low-cut business suit (and hot new hairdo) at the top of Alexandra Daddario’s latest Instagram photo dump, but scroll one slide over to outfit No. 2 to see the witchy actress’ flowy, ‘70s-era vibes:

The blue and white dress features a maroon floral pattern, with fabric flowing off her shoulders like wings. A matching blue belt shows off her cinched waist with a bejeweled buckle, and there is no shortage of cleavage, with the neckline dipping all the way down to her midsection.

Alexandra Daddario sports no jewelry or other accessories, which is probably fine seeing as she appears to be standing in someone’s front yard in front of a garage and old pickup truck. Why such a fancy dress in a seemingly casual atmosphere? Your guess is as good as mine, but you’ll hear no complaints from me.

Her post is captioned “Some things I ❤️,” so the rest of the photos are a mishmash of jewelry, artwork, clothing and even a horse. Clearly if we’re talking about things Alexandra Daddario loves, she’s going to include her son, who was born on Halloween 2024. The child — Daddario’s first with husband Andrew Form — is seen playing in the sweetest little ball pit befitting a baby with such a gorgeous nursery.

The White Lotus actress donned another adorable belted dress on the seventh slide of her post. This one gives more ‘50s diner than disco goddess, but it has a similar cut, sporting a belt in the middle around her small waist. The red stitched paisley patterns along the hem of the skirt give the impression of florals, which are seen often in different iterations through Alexandra Daddario’s photos.

Flowers may be her aesthetic for this summer, but we’ve also seen quite a few sheer looks from her over the past few months. Just weeks after giving birth to her son, Alexandra Daddario sported a little black dress of see-through plaid with a black bodysuit underneath. She sported a similar bodysuit under a sparkling sheer maxi dress at a Formula 1 event in March.

This was followed a couple of months later by possibly “the most beautiful dress I’ve ever seen,” which was a lacy white number over matching bra and panties. Honestly, this woman never misses.

In addition to Season 3 of her upcoming horror show on AMC, Mayfair Witches, the actress is also set to star in the biographical drama Hershey, which will be part of the 2026 movie calendar. In it she plays Kitty Hershey, wife of Milton, in the story of the famed chocolate company. Finn Wittrock will play her husband with others in the cast including Heléne Yorke, Alan Ruck and Richard Kind.

Filming may have wrapped, but she did capture her time on set by posting a photo of herself twirling under a double rainbow in a sundress perfect for June.

Keep an eye out for release dates for her upcoming projects, and in the meantime, check out the first two seasons of Mayfair Witches with your Netflix subscription.