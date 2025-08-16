James Gunn Has Been Candid That Krypto The Super-Dog Is Based On His Own Pet, But I Just Found Out There's Way More To That Story
That's right, it gets even more adorable.
As great as it was to meet David Corenswet’s Superman in the DC Universe last month, I think most, if not all of us can agree that Krypto was the scene stealer of James Gunn’s 2025 movie. The adorable Kryptonian pup had already melted hearts when the first Superman trailer was released last December, and the first of the DCU’s movies only confirmed what a good boy he is… well, really more the “worst dog in the world with superpowers.” Those who followed along with the Superman news cycle know that this version of Krypto was modeled after Gunn’s own dog, but CinemaBlend learned that there’s more to this story.
James Gunn has been candid since last year about how Krypto’s look and personality was based off Ozu, who “came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings,” resulting in him destroying the filmmaker’s home, shoes, furniture and even his laptop. However, in addition to discussing Superman’s epic superhero mural, production designer Beth Mickle also revealed that that there’s another dog who was integral to bringing Krypto to life. She started off by saying:
Yes, while Ozu is the primary inspiration for Superman’s Krypto, his fur color is a mixture of black and a lighter brown. That’s where Jolene came into the picture, as her white fur was a good reference point for when cameras were rolling on set. Beth Mickle went on to describe what this process entailed as one of Dolly Parton’s greatest hits would play:
I’m glad Jolene is getting the credit she deserves, and that the public knows what a good girl she is. Now I’m wondering if she was also present during the filming of Supergirl, which arrives on the 2026 movies schedule next summer. Krypto will be tagging along with Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El in the upcoming DC movie after she retrieved him at the end of Superman, so surely a white dog was also needed on set for that “balls and charts” test.
Hopefully that will be brought up when the Supergirl press tour gets going. Until then, in addition to Superman still playing in theaters, it's now available on digital, and the physical media release follows on September 23.
