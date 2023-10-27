Suitable Flesh's Director Explains How He Tried To Get A Horror Legend To Sign On To The Movie, And I Really Wish He Had Succeeded
Suitable Flesh is an excellent sister sequel to Re-Animator and From Beyond.
Joe Lynch’s Suitable Flesh is a film that builds on a major horror legacy. Prior to his death in 2020, director Stuart Gordon made some of the best H.P. Lovecraft adaptations of all time in 1985’s Re-Animator and 1986’s From Beyond, and Lynch’s new movie is made as a kind of sister sequel to those features. It’s based on Lovecraft’s short story “The Thing At The Doorstep,” has a screenplay by Dennis Paoli (the writer of Re-Animator and From Beyond) and also stars legendary scream queen Barbara Crampton. Those who are familiar with the classic ‘80s genre movies will recognize that the only major piece of the puzzle missing is the presence of Jeffrey Combs… but that isn’t because of a lack of effort.
I had the wonderful opportunity to dig into Suitable Flesh earlier this month during an interview with Joe Lynch, and it was during our conversation (as captured in video at the top of this article) that I brought up Jeffrey Combs absence from the movie. Working opposite Barbara Crampton, the actor memorably played Dr. Herbert West and Dr. Crawford Tillinghast in Re-Animator and From Beyond, and while an effort was made to get him to play a specific character in the 2023 film, scheduling conflicts got in the way. Lynch explained,
It was a disappointing development for the production given the effort to, in Joe Lynch’s words, get “the Stuart Gordon band back together.” In addition to featuring the work of Dennis Paoli and Barbara Crampton (who is also a producer on the new movie), the film also notably has a role in an early scene for Graham Skipper, who played Dr. Herbert West in Gordon’s stage-play Re-Animator: The Musical.
As for the specific role that Suitable Flesh had carved out for Jeffrey Combs, the part was eventually played by another actor who had a past relationship with Stuart Gordon and who was an acquaintance of both Joe Lynch’s and Graham Skipper’s: King of the Ants star Chris McKenna. Lynch added,
Apparently, it didn’t take any negotiating whatsoever to get Chris McKenna involved, and Joe Lynch is also happy to keep speculation open that McKenna’s character in Suitable Flesh is the same character in King Of The Ants:
This led to a whole other line of questioning: Suitable Flesh is set in and around H.P. Lovecraft’s Miskatonic University, so does that mean that perhaps the notorious Herbert West is lurking around outside the edges of the frame? Joe Lynch not only confirmed a special Easter egg in the movie that fans should listen for, but added his hope that this will be a canon that expands with contributions from other filmmakers in the future:
Suitable Flesh stars Heather Graham as Dr. Elizabeth Derby, a psychiatrist who we meet at the start of the story locked up in a padded cell. Talking with her friend and colleague Daniella (Barbara Crampton), Elizabeth tries to explain that she is not psychotic and how her life became derailed following a fateful session with a new patient named Asa (Judah Lewis). It’s one of the best horror movies of the year, and it will be available on video on demand and in limited theaters this weekend. Do yourself a big favor and make it part of your plans for Halloween 2023.
