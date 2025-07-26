It's Been Two Decades Since Napoleon Dynamite’s Release, And Jon Heder Told Me Why He Still Loves To Talk About It
He may be talking about Tots and Ligers for decades to come.
The stars of Napoleon Dynamite are on tour, talking about the movie they made 21 years ago that took the nation by storm. It's only fitting that at San Diego Comic-Con, two of its main actors, Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez, came together for a live show at the Balboa Theater on Friday night. CinemaBlend was able to catch up with the duo, and they fortunately confirmed they're not tired of talking about the movie.
I wouldn't have blamed the actors if that were the case considering how often I've heard the Napoleon Dynamite quotes or seen someone recreate that iconic dance scene. Despite that, Jon Heder said doing live shows centered around the breakout movie is great, and talked about it being similar to stand-up comedy:
So whether you're at San Diego Comic-Con or on any of the other stops they're making throughout the rest of 2025, rest assured that Efren Ramirez, Jon Heder and occasionally Jon Gries are thrilled to be reminiscing on the movie. Until a sequel gets made, it's the best way to celebrate Napoleon Dynamite.
Talking about it further, Jon Heder said Napoleon Dynamite's almost become more enjoyable to talk about because the legacy and fandom it maintains to this day. That's not to say he hasn't gotten burnt out about talking about it prior to this, but he's feeling good about it at the present:
As someone who spent 20 minutes with Efren Ramirez and Jon Heder in the same room, I can confirm that experiencing them outside of the movie is well worth the price of admission. I definitely had the vibe they're good friends even outside of the job. They shared as fictional friends decades ago, and are having a blast going down memory lane.
The Napoleon Dynamite actors are among the latest batch of actors to take their beloved classic on a tour around the nation and hosted panels with fans. We've seen similar stuff happen for Star Trek and Home Alone, and it feels like we're seeing actors more frequently travel to fans in other cities to provide experiences previously only offered in big cities or at a place like San Diego Comic-Con.
Readers may wonder if they're the only ones still psyched about Napoleon Dynamite in 2025, and I'm here to give an emphatic "no." Despite the movie not being officially represented at San Diego Comic-Con, there's no shortage of cosplay seen throughout the halls, with attendees likely going to see the duo during their live show. It's pretty cool to see, especially as someone who was always jealous of the Rex Kwon Do pants.
Those looking to stream Napoleon Dynamite are free to do so with an HBO Max subscription. Honestly, I'm past due for a rewatch, and would love to get a fresh wave of nostalgia from a movie I knew by heart once upon a time.
