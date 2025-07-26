Now That Lilo & Stitch 2 Is Coming, The Cast Told Me One Thing They All Agree Should Be In The Sequel
Can't wait to see what's next.
After Lilo & Stitch became a $1 billion hit at the worldwide box office, it’s no surprise the live-action movie is officially getting a sequel, with the original creator/voice Chris Sanders reportedly penning the script. So when we caught up with the cast at San Diego Comic-Con, we fielded their thoughts on what they’d like to see, and there’s one addition they agree they are ready to see more of in the next movie.
During my interview with Maia Kealoha (Lilo), Sydney Agudong (Nani) and Tia Carrere (a new character named Mrs. Kekoa/the original Nani voice actress), I pointed out how much I loved seeing that Nani and David’s relationship was finally confirmed to be a real romance as Nani goes off to college. Here’s what Agudong said about it:
In the original movie, Nani and David are a highlight, because it’s clear how much David is crushing on Nani. He shows how caring he is for Nani by helping her look for jobs, and there's also that iconic scene where he suggests the family all go surfing together after she gets fired from her latest job.
In the live-action movie, there’s a moment where Nani and David kiss as she’s jetting off to San Diego, showing that perhaps a romance between the pair is brewing, and Agudong is absolutely living for it. As she continued:
Tia Carrere also put in her support for the pairing to flourish further, calling David “supportive and soft” while Nani is “driven.” He was played by newcomer Kaipo Dudoit, whereas the original David was voiced by Jason Scott Lee. It’s also great to see Nani getting more of a backstory, such as with her surfing background, but some fans were not into the changes with Lilo and Nani’s ending.
Maia Kealoha also had her own take on why she wants to see David and Nani back for the sequel. In her words:
That was a really funny scene. Here’s hoping we’ll finally get more of Nani and David’s relationship in the sequel. The trio are definitely all in on more from the supporting character.
Lilo & Stitch’s release remains to be the biggest Hollywood movie of the year, and we can’t wait to see what they cook up in the upcoming sequel. For now, you can catch Lilo & Stitch on digital!
