'Good Gosh!' Critics Have Seen James Gunn's Superman, And They Have Strong Opinions About The New Clark Kent And Lois Lane
What are they saying about David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan in these iconic roles?
One of the most iconic superheroes of all time is undoubtedly the one who’s faster than a speeding bullet and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound. James Gunn’s Superman is highly anticipated amongst fans as the premiere film of the new DC Universe, and it’s about to hit the 2025 movie calendar. Many actors have portrayed the Man of Steel and his love interest Lois Lane over the decades, and now, critics have some strong opinions about how David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan take up the mantle.
The upcoming DC movie also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, among other big names, but it’s to be expected that much of the focus is on this iteration of Clark Kent and Lois Lane. In CinemaBlend’s review of Superman, Eric Eisenberg acknowledges the huge task on David Corenswet’s plate, while saying that Rachel Brosnahan provides a “pitch perfect dose of enthusiastic bullishness” to the Daily Planet reporter. He gives it 4.5 out of 5 stars, continuing:
While David Ehrlich of IndieWire thinks James Gunn spends too much time overcorrecting from the overserious Zack Snyder era, he thinks David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan are the “best Lois and Clark we’ve ever had.” While calling the actor’s portrayal of Clark Kent “golly gosh darn wonderful,” Ehrlich is particularly impressed with Brosnahan and wishes her character was more prominently featured. He gives the movie a C+, writing:
Tom Jorgensen of IGN gives the upcoming superhero movie a “Great” 8 out of 10, calling Superman a wonderfully entertaining, heartfelt cinematic reset and a great start for the DCU on the big screen. The critic continues:
David Rooney of THR has high praise for both lead actors, saying Corenswet brings such warmth to the role and Brosnahan’s Lois Lane rivals the most iconic portrayals. Rooney writes:
Owen Gleiberman of Variety agrees the chemistry between the actors is “riveting,” but he seems less excited overall for Corenswet’s take on Superman. Gleiberman says:
Richard Roeper of RogerEbert.com also says the lead actor is “effective” but falls short of Christopher Reeve and even lacks some of what we got from Henry Cavill. Overall, he compares the movie to an “empty-calorie Happy Meal,” saying the beastly elements feel like leftovers from Guardians of the Galaxy and the fight scenes are replicas from dozens of other superhero movies. The critic gives the movie 2.5 stars out of 4 and continues:
It sounds like critics are mostly enjoying David Corenswet’s take on the superhero, even if he doesn’t live up to the legendary Christopher Reeve. Rachel Brosnahan, as well, is drawing a lot of praise. So, if you want to catch Superman on the big screen, you can do so starting Friday, July 11.
