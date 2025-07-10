'Good Gosh!' Critics Have Seen James Gunn's Superman, And They Have Strong Opinions About The New Clark Kent And Lois Lane

One of the most iconic superheroes of all time is undoubtedly the one who’s faster than a speeding bullet and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound. James Gunn’s Superman is highly anticipated amongst fans as the premiere film of the new DC Universe, and it’s about to hit the 2025 movie calendar. Many actors have portrayed the Man of Steel and his love interest Lois Lane over the decades, and now, critics have some strong opinions about how David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan take up the mantle.

The upcoming DC movie also stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, among other big names, but it’s to be expected that much of the focus is on this iteration of Clark Kent and Lois Lane. In CinemaBlend’s review of Superman, Eric Eisenberg acknowledges the huge task on David Corenswet’s plate, while saying that Rachel Brosnahan provides a “pitch perfect dose of enthusiastic bullishness” to the Daily Planet reporter. He gives it 4.5 out of 5 stars, continuing:

David Corenswet has massive shoes to fill stepping into one of pop culture’s most iconic roles, but his transformation into the Man of Tomorrow is spellbinding in how effortless it is, as he captures the many dimensions of the protagonist: he has country boy charisma that pairs well with a powerful righteousness, but he can also never totally hide the vulnerability that comes with being an outsider and his desire to be accepted.

While David Ehrlich of IndieWire thinks James Gunn spends too much time overcorrecting from the overserious Zack Snyder era, he thinks David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan are the “best Lois and Clark we’ve ever had.” While calling the actor’s portrayal of Clark Kent “golly gosh darn wonderful,” Ehrlich is particularly impressed with Brosnahan and wishes her character was more prominently featured. He gives the movie a C+, writing:

Indeed, the film would have been a bonafide disaster if not for the self-possessiveness of its cast, Rachel Brosnahan chief among them. … Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane might hem and haw over what it means for Superman to intervene in global affairs. Her inner conflict, though, is all the more compelling in the face of her boyfriend’s refusal to second-guess himself. (Brosnahan only appears in a small handful of scenes for some reason, but every one of them pops with the chemistry missing from the rest of the superhero genre.)

Tom Jorgensen of IGN gives the upcoming superhero movie a “Great” 8 out of 10, calling Superman a wonderfully entertaining, heartfelt cinematic reset and a great start for the DCU on the big screen. The critic continues:

[David Corenswet] brings a ton of confident swagger to Superman, perfectly balanced with an old-fashioned tendency to let slip a ‘good gosh’ or a ‘what the hey’ in lieu of a curse word. His take on Superman lives in these idiosyncrasies, frequent reminders of Clark’s humble upbringing that do wonders for keeping the question of humanity, and what that means in Clark’s case, in the mix. … Brosnahan evokes Lois’ weary, wiley personality well, and an early scene when Superman grants her an interview – which quickly spins into a lovely verbal battle where the complicated dynamics that underpin their budding relationship rear their head – does a fantastic job of establishing the two stars’ chemistry.

David Rooney of THR has high praise for both lead actors, saying Corenswet brings such warmth to the role and Brosnahan’s Lois Lane rivals the most iconic portrayals. Rooney writes:

David Corenswet makes an outstanding Superman/Clark Kent, his performance loaded with self-irony, charm and poignant vulnerability as he wrestles with doubts as to whether his mission to do good and protect humankind was based on a lie. Corenswet’s funny, scrappy rapport with Rachel Brosnahan’s whip-smart Lois Lane — possibly the sharpest and most captivating interpretation of the ace Daily Planet reporter since Margot Kidder — makes their every scene together a delight.

Owen Gleiberman of Variety agrees the chemistry between the actors is “riveting,” but he seems less excited overall for Corenswet’s take on Superman. Gleiberman says:

Any actor taking on this role has to become a dashing hunk of clear-eyed, ‘all-American’ jock-god nobility. But the key to a good Superman performance is what bubbles up from the actor’s soul to lend that valor a playful, haunted undertow. Christopher Reeve, in the most perfect superhero performance of all time, had that quality in superabundance; Henry Cavill did not. And David Corenswet? In Gunn’s Superman, he has enough of it to lure us in. His urgent, slightly puppyish, wavy-haired Superman radiates a joy in what he’s doing, but he’s far from invincible.

Richard Roeper of RogerEbert.com also says the lead actor is “effective” but falls short of Christopher Reeve and even lacks some of what we got from Henry Cavill. Overall, he compares the movie to an “empty-calorie Happy Meal,” saying the beastly elements feel like leftovers from Guardians of the Galaxy and the fight scenes are replicas from dozens of other superhero movies. The critic gives the movie 2.5 stars out of 4 and continues:

As for Corenswet, he makes for a charming Superman, but he can’t quite match the movie star power of Christopher Reeve, nor does he have the unsettling, laser-focused ferocity of Henry Cavill. We’ve had nearly a dozen versions of Superman on screens big and small through the decades—and for that matter, about the same number of Lex Luthors. This latest version makes for enjoyable-enough popcorn entertainment, but ultimately leaves us wondering: was it even necessary?

It sounds like critics are mostly enjoying David Corenswet’s take on the superhero, even if he doesn’t live up to the legendary Christopher Reeve. Rachel Brosnahan, as well, is drawing a lot of praise. So, if you want to catch Superman on the big screen, you can do so starting Friday, July 11.