David Corenswet's Reaction To Meeting A Kid Dressed As Superman And Learning His Favorite Superhero Is Iron Man Proves Why He's The Perfect Man Of Steel

It takes more than a cape and a six-pack to suit up as the Man of Steel. You need patience, humility, and a sense of humor. That third trait is especially important when an actor meets a pint-sized fan in some of the best Superman gear… who casually tells you his favorite superhero is Iron Man. However, based on that delightful red carpet interview moment, David Corenswet -- the star of James Gunn’s upcoming Superman -- passed that test with flying colors.

During a red carpet interview posted to Hits Radio UK’s official TikTok, Corenswet shared a charming behind-the-scenes story from the set of his 2025 movie release, which is seemingly winning fans over faster than a speeding bullet. While filming the highly anticipated upcoming DC movie, which serves as a reboot of the franchise and the first official entry in DC’s Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, the star behind the latest version of the Last Son of Krypton had a surprise visitor. The Twisters alum shared:

There were a lot of good reactions. I got to meet probably the 4 or 5-year-old son of one of our crew members. He showed up dressed in his Superman outfit, and I walked out of my trailer to say hi and take some pictures with him. And he was very brave, because I think he was a little nervous.

‘Everything was going according to plan—a wholesome moment between a kid and the superhero he was dressed as. Until it took a hilarious twist. The Supes star continued:

And then, when I asked him who his favorite superhero was, he said 'Iron Man.' So we took a picture, in the Superman suits, doing the Iron Man pose.

And just like that, Corenswet proved why he’s the perfect choice to carry the cape.

He didn’t flinch. He didn’t correct the kid. He embraced the moment and leaned into the fun as if he were prepping an upcoming Marvel movie, because that’s precisely what Superman would do. The pose might have come from a rival universe, but the spirit of kindness, humility, and playfulness was 100% DC.

This moment may seem small, but it says a lot. David Corenswet is taking on one of the most iconic pop culture roles, but he still didn’t let ego get in the way of a genuine interaction. He turned what could’ve been an awkward exchange into an unforgettable experience, not just for the kid, but for fans now hearing about it across social media. It’s that kind of off-screen behavior that helps cement an on-screen legacy.

More on Superman (Image credit: Warner Bros.) Superman’s David Corenswet Had A Very Strong Opinion On His Costume Having Trunks, And I Completely Agree With Him

James Gunn's latest superhero epic is aiming to give the DC Universe a fresh start with a tone that emphasizes hope, humanity and heart. Just from the epic first Superman trailer and early buzz, it's clear that the movie has hit the right vibe. The entire Supes cast is also solid, featuring Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, David Corenswet as Clark Kent, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, plus Nathan Fillion, Skyler Gisondo, and Isabela Merced in key roles. It seems they're going for a more comic book-accurate take on the material and, from what we've seen so far, Corenswet definitely seems to be capturing the hopeful spirit!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Striking an Iron Man pose in a Superman suit is the kind of cross-universe energy I didn’t know I needed. On top of that though, it also might be the clearest sign yet that David Corenswet understands what this role truly means, and he’s ready to wear the “S” with pride.

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, so be sure to check your local listings for tickets.