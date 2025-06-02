David Corenswet Was In 'A Suspicious Mood' When James Gunn Called To Offer Him Superman, And I Can't Get Over What He 'Really Said' To The Director

After some serious screen testing for Superman , fans were saying the same thing : that Hollywood’s David Corenswet was a total shoo-in for the famed role. Social media users knew exactly what they were talking about as the American actor was cast as our new Superman . Corenswet talked about being in a “suspicious mood” when James Gunn called him to say he got the part, and I’m loving what he “really said” to the director.

You could argue that it was David Corenswet’s destiny to join the long line of actors who played the Kryptonian superhero. After all, a viral thread could confirm that theory when Corenswet’s Politician character, River Barkley, was told on the series he looked like Superman. However, the House of Cards actor didn’t see his destiny coming when a final decision was literally being called to him. In a Wonderland Magazine conversation he had with his Superman co-star Nicholas Hoult, Corenswet talked about being suspicious the moment he landed his role during the production of Twisters :

I was at home in Philadelphia, I was on a break from Twisters. It was the end of June, beginning of July of 2023. I was already on another phone call—it was exciting, full of intrigue and suspense—when I saw an unknown number pop up with a 310 area code.

Fun fact for aspiring actors and actresses— a 310 area code comes from Los Angeles. So know that must mean that Hollywood is calling you for what you hope can be good news. As Nicholas Hoult was hearing David Corenswet’s story, he asked his co-star if he actually answered the phone. Despite not recognizing the phone number, here was the Juilliard graduate’s response:

And I said, very politely, ‘Uh, pardon me, I think I need to take this phone call.’

Nicholas Hoult got honest with the Pearl actor that he’s personally never one to answer calls from numbers he doesn’t recognize. I’m the same way, where I tell myself that if it’s that important, they can leave a voice message.

While David Corenswet said he’s normally the same way, he knew it would be a matter of time after his screen test that he’d get contacted about the 2025 movie release . Considering Nicholas Hoult also auditioned for the Man of Steel role before landing Lex Luthor, the British actor joked maybe that’s why he didn’t get the title role for screening “no caller ID” numbers!

Ultimately, David Corenswet answered the phone, and fate in the form of James Gunn called. However, the Look Both Ways actor wasn’t totally convinced that the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise director was on the other line:

Anyway, so I stepped away and answered the phone, and [Superman’s director] James Gunn said, ‘David, it’s James Gunn.’ And I said, ‘Can you prove that?’ Because I was in a suspicious mood.

I can see where David Corenswet is coming from. As AI technology is capable of imitating voices as well as deep fakes imitating a person’s likeness on video, it’s so easy to prank someone now. In the case of Corenswet, he initially thought someone was pulling his leg as he had previously told people he was screen-testing for the upcoming DC movie .

Hoult was really surprised that Corenswet asked James Gunn to prove his identity. When he asked Corenswet if he really questioned the American filmmaker on the phone, here’s what Superman's lead actor said:

I really said that.

Now I’m really curious how David Corenswet made James Gunn prove it was him. It’s times like these when we all wish we had superpowers to see who’s on the other line when Caller ID fails.

Fortunately, The Suicide Squad director knew David Corenswet was the right man for the job with a “weird” reason being that the actor was a “square” just like his superhero character with a shared love of the American Songbook. Once Corenswet heard he got the part, you better believe his Twisters cast jumped for joy at the news , as I’m sure his family, wife and even his high school theatre connections did when he told them as well. Not every man gets to say they’re lucky enough to play a man “faster than a speeding bullet,” and I’m sure Corenswet will play the part triumphantly.

It’s a funny story that David Corenswet actually wanted James Gunn to “prove” it was him when he called about being offered to play Superman. As surreal as it must have been for Corenswet to hear he’d be embodying the famed red cape, it’s nice for all of us to know that no prank call was being held and it was the real deal. You can see the talented actor take to the skies in Superman in theaters on July 11th.