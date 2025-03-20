The Blacklist's Amir Arison Is Awesome In Dope Thief, But He Gets Real About Landing His Network TV Follow-Up: 'I Did Not Expect My Next Role To Be Law Enforcement'
From the FBI to the DEA.
When you think of the best crime shows of the last decade, I’m sure one of the first that comes to mind is probably The Blacklist. One of the more memorable characters on that series was Aram Mojtabai, played by Amir Arison for nine seasons. While The Blacklist has come to a close on NBC, Arison has moved on to his next TV role on streaming… which also happens to be law enforcement, and he was not expecting that.
Dope Thief is a new Apple TV+ series that hit the 2025 TV schedule on March 14. Created by Peter Craig, sees Arison as Mark Nader, a DEA supervisor who has been assigned to track down Ray (Brian Tyree Henry). Prior to the show's first two episodes dropping on streaming, I asked Arison if he ever expected to go from one role in the government to the next after such a significant role in a network TV show like The Blacklist.
The actor was honest and said that he didn’t expect it, but said it was like “graduating” from his role in The Blacklist:
The Dope Thief star continued, saying that it almost felt “right” to step into the role, considering Mark is the complete opposite of who Aram was. So, despite some general commonalities, it was a real treat to play someone different:
Arison isn’t joking when he says that Mark is quite literally the opposite of Aram. The character always felt like sort of a light in the darkness of The Blacklist pretty consistently, and Mark, on Dope Thief, is certainly not that. He is the definition of “no-nonsense” and will pretty much do anything to get that.
Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial
If you're craving some amazing TV shows and a crime series like Dope Thief that will have you hooked from day one, you can get a free trial of Apple's very own streaming service. New customers can stream Apple TV Plus for free for a whole week before paying $9.99 a month. Think of all the shows you could watch between waiting for episodes of Dope Thief -- big hits like Severance, Ted Lasso, Silo, and more.
But it’s still great to see him back in a role like this. The actor actually left The Blacklist after nine seasons in order to take part in a Broadway production, so we didn’t get to see him in Season 10. He only appeared as a guest, and ultimately became one of the many Blacklist cast members who left the show over the years. Seeing Amir Arison now playing another law enforcer should just be the icing on the cake for those who came from his network TV show and are checking out his new streaming follow-up.
Dope Thief certainly puts him to the test in terms of intensity, and it’s a wild ride from beginning to end. It’s undoubtedly become a show that I look forward to each week. So, if you’re looking to see Arison in this new DEA role, then check out Dope Thief with an Apple TV+ subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
A self-proclaimed nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire, Alexandra Ramos is a Content Producer at CinemaBlend. She first started off working in December 2020 as a Freelance Writer after graduating from the Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in English. She primarily works in features for movies, TV, and sometimes video games. (Please don't debate her on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!) She is also the main person who runs both our daily newsletter, The CinemaBlend Daily, and our ReelBlend newsletter.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
NCIS: Sydney’s Latest Episode Included A Brutal Brawl And A Zip Line Gun Fight. Sean Sagar And Tuuli Narkle Shared With Us What It Was Like Shooting These Intense Scenes
School Spirits’ Co-Creator Told Me Why Xavier Seeing Hospital Ghosts Will Have Greater Implications On Season 3, And I Have A Theory About Why