Duster Is The Coolest Show Streaming Right Now, But I Can't Figure Out Why No One Is Talking About It

There have been so many great shows on the 2025 TV schedule so far this year. From the astonishing and thrilling Adolescence to the intense as all hell The Last of Us to the insane comedy of The Studio, there’s been a lot to love. However, I recently stumbled upon a new show that, I kid you not, is the coolest freaking thing on streaming right now. I’m talking about Duster, a ‘70s crime thriller created by J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan that is currently available with a Max subscription .

Following Josh Holloway’s getaway driver Jim “Duster” Ellis and Rachel Hilson’s young FBI agent Nina Hayes as they try to take down a powerful crime boss played by Keith David, has style, Duster has swagger, and it has all the makings to be one of the best crime shows in recent memory. There’s just one thing: I haven’t seen anyone talking about it, and I can’t figure out why.

Duster Is Honestly Too Much Fun, And I've Been Hooked Since Starting

I am only a couple of episodes into Duster at the time of this writing (the show premiered in May 2025), but this show is way too much fun. I’m usually a “too much of a good thing” kind of guy who tries not to overdo it, but Josh Holloway’s reunion with J.J. Abrams is making me question that. I’ll put it this way: if Duster was released all at once, I would have stayed up way too late and binged the whole season in one go. It’s that good.

From the flashy intro that sounds like one of the great theme songs of the ‘70s to the coolness of Holloway’s Jim Ellis to Rachel Hilson as a young yet determined FBI agent to certain pomp and circumstance, the coolness is off the charts here.

I Mean, There's An Episode Where Jim 'Duster' Ellis Steals Elvis' Blue Suede Shoes

This isn’t giving too much away, but in the second episode, Jim “Duster” Ellis has to work with a crime boss named Sunglasses (played by Seinfeld great Patrick Warburton ) who agrees to help the getaway driver if he can steal Elvis’ famous blue suede shoes from the King’s Palm Springs estate.

For a minute there, I thought the show wouldn’t go there and we wouldn’t see Duster attempt to steal a pair of iconic shoes from the King of Rock' n Roll for a mysterious crime boss who does business out of a bowling alley. But it happened, and it was at that moment that I realized this show was different.

That Said, I Can't Figure Out Why No One Is Talking About This Show

Though I am obsessed with Duster, I feel like I’m alone on an island whenever I talk about the show and how much I’m enjoying watching it. Sure, there are a few articles here and there, but I haven’t seen any clips show up in the wild, had conversations with other people who’ve watched it, or seen Max promote it all that much. And that’s a shame, because it’s telling a great story with some interesting characters, and a level of coolness that is pretty much unmatched right now.

Is it too much coolness for some to handle? I hope not, because I want this to keep going and going, even after the current business in Season 1 is wrapped up.