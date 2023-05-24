The ‘Huge’ Silo Cliffhangers The Cast Is Most Excited For Fans To See

It’s probably a good thing that Apple TV+’s new sci-fi thriller, Silo, isn’t available for binging on the 2023 TV schedule . There’s a great mystery unfolding at the heart of creator Graham Yost’s adaptation of Hugh Howey's trilogy of books bearing the same name. And twist upon twist build upon each other with every episode that passes. The resulting product is a season that offers a constant string of cliffhangers and, if the cast's reactions are anything to go by, there are some "huge" moments of suspense to come.

As someone who's binged the entire first season ahead of time, I can attest that the Season 1's 10 episodes are compelling enough to draw you in for as many installments as you can sit down for. However, the world at large is still working through those on a weekly basis, since that’s how what is arguably one of the best Apple TV+ series is rolling out its new apocalyptic narrative.

With that in mind, I went into Silo's press day and asked several of its cast members to tell me which cliffhanger was the one they were most excited to see fans left off on. For the most part, the votes came in for the final episode of Season 1; and that’s perfectly valid. Without any spoilers, there are some very good justifications as to why the season finale is the most potent. We’ll start with Chinaza Uche, whose character of Deputy Paul Billings works alongside Rebecca Ferguson’s Juliette Billings to piece together the greater mysteries that arise throughout. In Mr. Uche’s opinion, here’s the reason why that final cliffhanger is the absolute best:

There’s so many, but I actually, genuinely think that the last shot of the first season blew my mind. I don’t know if you know what I’m referencing. The very last, whatever Juliette sees at the very end blew my mind … but I think the season continues to bring up these huge questions, and I think it ends on probably, I don’t know.

Looking at how Juliette Nichols’ purpose in Silo is to solve some pretty huge interconnected mysteries, the ending alluded to in the actor's remarks hammers home the point made above. It’s a lot to dance around with only the four episodes are currently streaming for Apple TV+ subscription holders at the time of this writing.

Not everybody was on that wavelength though, as was soon made clear by the reaction of Silo cast member Common. As the intimidating Robert Sims, a watchdog dedicated to upholding the truths of the Silo by any means necessary, the star has a unique viewpoint when it comes to how he fits into the world of the remaining 10,000 humans on earth.

With that in mind, Common does give a shout out to the Season 1 finale (again, totally reasonable). But that ending took a backseat in the following commentary, which saw another episode’s ending take the top spot on Common’s mind:

I love number 9. Episode 9 is one of my favorites for people to hang with. And honestly, the finale is ridiculous. I’ma go with 9 first, and then they can get into 10.

Episode 10, which is cryptically named “Outside,” isn’t set to debut on Apple TV+ until June 30th. So there are plenty of other cliffhangers fans will experience, in their own quest to crown the best in their own opinion. And yet, even a veteran actor like Tim Robbins isn’t immune to the shock of the upcoming ending and the allure of binge culture.

While own opinion on Silo’s season finale is a short but sweet statement, it should get anyone going based on how he pitched his case in the video above. However, The Shawshank Redemption actor also explains just why it might be the best for all involved that this series not be immediately be available for a full binge:

That last episode. It’s huge! Huge! … I’m that way when I’m reading. I’ll stay up all night, and be like, ‘Oh no, I’ve gotta go to bed. No, but this is…what’s the next chapter?

Each “next chapter” of Silo has its own unique offering that’ll send audiences scrambling for the remote. If you’re currently watching the show in real time, you’re just going to have to wait for that eventual cliffhanger reveal to leave you waiting for Season 2 to be announced. However, if you really want to wait and take the entire story down at your own pace, June 30th is the day its first season is slated to be totally online.

Personally, I think you should catch up and experience the journey the long way around. At the same time, I understand different tastes call for different experiences. No matter how you enjoy this secretive story, this current offering in the realm of book to screen adaptations is well worth the effort of getting into; especially since there's an ending that everyone keeps talking about.