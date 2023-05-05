Silo Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors From The Apple TV+ Sci-Fi TV Show

Have you ever felt trapped by your environment, longing for something more beyond the cramped quarters you call “home”? That, essentially, describes the feelings of Rebecca Ferguson’s character in Silo, but her situation is a far more mysterious and volatile case of being trapped.

Developed by Justified creator Graham Yost and based on a trilogy of novels by Hugh Howey, this new Apple TV+ original series is a dystopian tale of a community living in the titular underground chamber (the origins of which remain unknown) in order to shelter themselves from the uninhabitable Earth outside (the accuracy of which is uncertain in the eyes of some). With an Apple TV+ subscription, you can learn the truth behind these people’s claustrophobic existence — but, first, let’s take a look at who makes up the Silo cast, along with a tip of where you may have seen them before.

(Image credit: Apple)

Rebecca Ferguson

In addition to leading the Silo cast, Rebecca Ferguson serves as executive producer — the first time she has held this position for a TV series and, not to mention, her first time starring on a TV series since Lifetime’s The Red Tent, on which she appeared a year after playing Queen Elizabeth on Starz’s 2013 miniseries, The White Queen. The Swedish actor is better known on the big screen, stealing the show in 2017’s The Greatest Showman cast or playing one of the greatest modern horror villains, Rose the Hat, in Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep. Ferguson is also returning to the big screen in 2023 by reprising her roles in the Mission: Impossible movies and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation in their new, highly anticipated follow-ups.

(Image credit: Apple)

Avi Nash

The last time Avi Nash starred on a post-apocalyptic TV series was when he joined AMC’s The Walking Dead cast from Season 8 to Season 10 as Siddiq. Before then, he made his feature film debut opposite Patricia Clarkson and Sir Ben Kingsley in the 2014 dramedy Learning to Drive, had a small role opposite Jason Biggs in the 2016 comedy Amateur Night, and that same year played a young Barack Obama’s college buddy, Saleem, in the Netflix original biopic, Barry. Nash also appeared in a couple episodes of Silicon Valley and more recently starred in the Covid-era ensemble comedy, There There.

(Image credit: Apple)

Common

Grammy-winning rap artist Lonnie Rashid Lynn (better known as Common) has portrayed himself a number of times onscreen — such as in movies like Ocean’s Eight and Girls Trip and TV shows like The Simpsons. However, he also gained a reputation for his genuine talent in portraying other, complex characters — such as one of the John Wick movies’ most memorable adversaries, Cassian, or Elam Ferguson, an emancipated slave who becomes the chief of the railroad police, on AMC’s Hell on Wheels. He also played civil rights leader James Bevel in 2015’s Selma — the film that also earned him and John Legend Oscars for their original song, “Glory.”

(Image credit: Apple)

David Oyelowo

Speaking of Selma, portraying Martin Luther King Jr. in Ava DuVernay’s biopic (which deserved an Oscar nomination) is what David Oyelowo is best known to many for. Previously, the English actor earned acclaim for his performances in Oscar favorites like 2005’s The Last King of Scotland, 2011’s The Help, Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln, and Lee Daniels’ The Butler, to name a few. Since then, his most notable credits have included the Netflix original sci-fi flick The Cloverfield Paradox; the 2018 dark comedy, Gringo; Doug Liman’s adaptation of the sci-fi novel, Chaos Walking; and the 2022 whodunit, See How They Run.

(Image credit: Apple)

Harriet Walter

Dame Harriet Walter is a highly acclaimed veteran actress with many award nominations to show for it — including three Emmy nominations for her guest appearances on HBO’s Succession and the hit Apple TV+ original series, Ted Lasso. Some of her most notable big screen credits include the 1995 Jane Austen adaptation, Sense and Sensibility; J.J. Abrams’ 2025 revival of the Star Wars movies, The Force Awakens; the 2019 Elton John biopic, Rocketman, and Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel. Audiences may also recognize her from the small screen as Lady Shackleton on Downton Abbey, Clemmie Churchill from Netflix’s hit historical drama, The Crown; or as Dasha on Killing Eve.

(Image credit: Apple)

Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones’ Silo role marks a bit of change of pace for the actor, who is best known for making people laugh as part of the Parks and Recreation cast or as the title role of TBS’ cop show spoof, Angie Tribeca. However, the daughter of legendary musician Quincy Jones and late actor Peggy Lipton has appeared in her fair share of dramas — such as 2010’s The Social Network — and even wrote one of the most heart-wrenching, let alone best, episodes of Black Mirror: “Nosedive.” Some of Jones’ other notable acting roles include Louisa Fenn on Boston Public, her recurring role as Karen alongside NBC’s The Office cast, and movies like I Love You, Man and Inside Out.

(Image credit: Apple)

Chinaza Uche

Like some of his fellow Silo cast members, Chinaza Uche also previously racked up a post-apocalyptic title on his resume in the form of an episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead spin-off, Fear the Walking Dead, in Season 6. Before then, he appeared in a 2013 movie alongside The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira called Mother of George, shared the screen with Oscar winner Meryl Streep in 2015’s Rikki and the Flash, and made guest appearances in other series like Blue Bloods and The Blacklist. He could more recently be seen playing Henry in Apple TV+’s biographiccal period drama, Dickinson, and starring in writer and director Zach Braff’s moving drama, A Good Person.

(Image credit: Apple)

Tim Robbins

Tim Robbins also has a few apocalyptic titles under his belt — namely Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds and another literary adaptation about a community mysteriously forced underground called City of Ember. Of course, the Academy Award winner (for 2003’s Mystic River) has led a career defined by a variety of different genres and themes — such as classic sports movies like Bull Durham, Stephen King adaptations like The Shawshank Redemption and Season 2 of the Hulu original horror TV show, Castle Rock, and twisted psychological thrillers like Jacob’s Ladder. Robbins was also in classics like 1986’s Top Gun, 2000’s High Fidelity, and 2006’s Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny.

See this talented ensemble in action and, hopefully, learn the truth about what lies beyond their characters’ cramped community when you stream Silo on Apple TV+ (opens in new tab), which is available now.