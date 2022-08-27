'Top Gun: Maverick' Video Interviews with Jerry Bruckheimer, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis And More

"Top Gun: Maverick” is gearing up for its home entertainment release, so of course CinemaBlend had to talk with Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, joined by stars Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez and Greg “Tarzan” Davis about the epic sequel to the 1980s classic. Watch as they discuss some of their favorite moments with Tom Cruise, the surprise and anxiety of flying in real jets, when they realized "Top Gun: Maverick” had become a global phenomenon, and so much more.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

00:34 - How Tom Cruise Got 'Top Gun: Maverick' Greenlit

01:37 - The Cast Shares Their Favorite Memories OfTom Cruise On Set

05:10 - How Tom Cruise Got Val Kilmer To Join 'Top Gun: Maverick'

05:52 - Charles Parnell’s Reaction To Being Cast For 'Top Gun: Maverick'

06:25 - The ‘Maverick’ Cast Did NOT Expect To Fly In Real Jets

09:51 - Glen Powell Is Pushing For The 'Top Gun: Maverick - Extreme Cut'

10:30 - The Moment Everyone Realized How Massive 'Maverick' Was