'Top Gun: Maverick' Video Interviews with Jerry Bruckheimer, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis And More
By Katie Hughes published
Watch Producer Jerry Bruckheimer and several cast members discuss the global phenomenon, "Top Gun: Maverick" ahead of its home video release.
"Top Gun: Maverick” is gearing up for its home entertainment release, so of course CinemaBlend had to talk with Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, joined by stars Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez and Greg “Tarzan” Davis about the epic sequel to the 1980s classic. Watch as they discuss some of their favorite moments with Tom Cruise, the surprise and anxiety of flying in real jets, when they realized "Top Gun: Maverick” had become a global phenomenon, and so much more.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:34 - How Tom Cruise Got 'Top Gun: Maverick' Greenlit
01:37 - The Cast Shares Their Favorite Memories OfTom Cruise On Set
05:10 - How Tom Cruise Got Val Kilmer To Join 'Top Gun: Maverick'
05:52 - Charles Parnell’s Reaction To Being Cast For 'Top Gun: Maverick'
06:25 - The ‘Maverick’ Cast Did NOT Expect To Fly In Real Jets
09:51 - Glen Powell Is Pushing For The 'Top Gun: Maverick - Extreme Cut'
10:30 - The Moment Everyone Realized How Massive 'Maverick' Was
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about editing video content, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or crafting a video, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-watching Game of Thrones for the seventh time.
