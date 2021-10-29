Why Halloween Kills’ David Gordon Green Makes Sequels For Classic Horror Movies Like Halloween And The Exorcist

Filmmaker David Gordon Green has had a successful career spanning both TV and film. Horror fans will know him as the man behind the camera for the current Halloween franchise starring Jamie Lee Curtis. And Green recently explained why he makes sequels for classic horror movies like Halloween and the upcoming Exorcist series.

David Gordon Green brought the Halloween franchise back to theaters in 2018, and has plans to put his own take on The Exorcist after that trilogy is wrapped up. He recently sat down with our very own ReelBlend podcast, where he spoke about why he returns to these beloved horror franchises. It turns out it goes back to his childhood, as Green explained:

I feel like, in some ways, it’s going to happen, and I just want to make sure it’s not done disrespectfully of the originators of that. There’s certainly a compelling argument for, ‘Why wouldn’t a filmmaker want to tell a unique and individual story to himself?’ I look at it in a way of, I kind of am triggering and channeling and communicating with myself at 11 years old, when I was exposed to these movies. So many of the projects I have worked on my entire career, from my first film onward, are triggering that era of my life between, I’d say, 11 years old and 15 years old, where I’m discovering movies for the first time.

Well, there you have it. David Gordon Green is going back to his childhood when it comes to horror sequels like Halloween Kills. But rather than crafting something wholly unique, he wants to make sure that these adaptations are done with respect to the original. Mostly because Green is a fan himself.

Those moviegoers who saw 2018’s Halloween and its recent sequel Halloween Kills can certainly attest to the way David Gordon Green and company respected John Carpenter’s original. Carpenter himself is both a producer and the composer for the movies’ chilling score. The most recent sequel also brought back a number of actors from the 1978 original to reprise their roles.

Given how acclaimed The Exorcist is, David Gordon Green certainly has his hands full when planning his series of movies. Later in the same conversation with ReelBlend, he further explained how he approached these legacy sequels, saying:

I’m connecting with my own internal emotions for the first time, whether it be the Boogeyman or The Blues Brothers. These are things that come out in other ways. I use my work as my therapy, I’ve got to say. And so, it’s fun to connect with that kid who was so excited and optimistic, and yet, vulnerable. Now I get to tell my demons what to do, a little bit, and I like that.

That’s certainly one way of working out your childhood emotions. Moviegoers are just lucky that David Gordon Green’s inner child loves horror so much. The Halloween movies have been massively popular, and smart money says that reputation will help the new take on The Exorcist.

David Gordon Green’s penchant for horror recently came to fruition with the release of Halloween Kills in both theaters and streaming on Peacock. The movie performed well at the box office , and all eyes are on how the trilogy will wrap up with Halloween Ends. Especially given that bloody twist ending .