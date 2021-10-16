Why Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Anson Mount Was A Great Choice To Play Injustice’s Batman, According To The Producer

While Anson Mount lost out to Ben Affleck on playing Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, he’s now getting to leave his mark on the character half a decade after that DCEU’s movie’s release. The Hells on Wheels and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star voices Batman in Injustice, the adaptation of the popular same-named video games and comic book tie-ins. You can count the animated movie’s producer Rick Morales among the people who think Mount was a great choice to join the ranks of Batman voice actors.

Rick Morales complimented Anson Mount’s Batman performance when I recently interviewed him about Injustice, as I was curious what specific quality the actor had that made him the best choice for the role. As the producer put it:

… I just think that Anson’s just got a great voice to start with. And an intensity too that I didn’t feel was going to be a reach for him. He wasn’t going to have to try and develop a Batman voice, that it would come very naturally to him. I think you can hear it. I remember when he first came in, and he started, me and our voice director, Wes Gleason, we were just like, ‘Wow. Ok, yeah, there it is.’ A lot of times, you sort of work and you’re like, ‘Is that the voice? Let’s try a couple different things.’ But it was like, ‘Boom! He’s got it.’ He made sure his voice was ripped to shreds and then he went for it.

It sounds like Anson Mount didn’t hold back on delivering the best Batman performance he could for Injustice, yet at the same time, Rick Morales and Wes Gleason recognized that the actor was already well equipped for the job. Of course, the Injustice team knew what they’d be getting when they recruited him, but it’s nice to hear that he nailed the Batman vocals instantly. Mount’s outing as Batman follows several months after Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles could be heard voicing Gotham City’s Dark Knight in the two-part animated adaptation of Batman: The Long Halloween.

Injustice is Anson Mount’s second superhero-related project, having previously played Black Bolt in ABC’s short-lived Inhumans series (where, ironically, he barely spoke). Mount has also expressed interest in playing mutant superhero Gambit, and with the X-Men property set to be rebooted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, perhaps he’ll end up on a list of actors to look into. In the meantime, following his debut as Christoper Pike in Star Trek: Discovery Season 2, Mount is reprising the character in a leading capacity alongside Rebecca Romijn’s Number One and Ethan Peck’s Spock for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which is expected to premiere on Paramount+ in 2022.

Anson Mount’s Injustice costars include Justin Hartley as Superman, Laura Bailey as Lois Lane and Rama Kushna, Kevin Pollak as The Joker and Jonathan Kent, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn, Janet Varney as Wonder Woman, Reid Scott as Green Arrow and Victor Zsasz, Faran Tahir as Ra’s al Ghul and Oliver Hudson as Plastic Man, among many others. You can learn more about the animated movie during its panel at DC FanDome tomorrow, and it will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, October 19.

As always, keep visiting CinemaBlend for news on upcoming DC Comics movies, and head over to HBO Max to look over a large selection of both live-action and animated offerings from this corner of the superhero media market.