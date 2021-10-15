Exclusive Injustice Clip Sees Batman Interrogating Joker Over Targeting Superman

Since the animated Injustice movie is pulling from nearly a decade’s worth of source material, obviously not everything from the original video games and comic books will be represented. However, you can’t have an Injustice adaptation without one key event: The Joker tricking Superman into not only killing Lois Lane and his unborn child, but also blowing up Metropolis. The Clown Prince of Crime is apprehended soon afterwards, and as you’ll see in the above clip, Batman doesn’t waste anytime interrogating his arch-nemesis over why he targeted the Man of Steel.

As Superman cradles Lois Lane’s lifeless body amidst the wreckage of Metropolis in Injustice, Batman understandably points out that it doesn’t make sense why The Joker would put Superman in his scopes, as the cackling supervillain has always been chiefly obsessed with getting under the Caped Crusader’s skin. As it turns out, Joker got sick of continually losing to Batman, so he decided to try “a game on easy mode.” Targeting Superman worked out splendidly for him, calling it as easy as “beating a puppy to death with a kitten.” That’s disturbing on so many levels.

Superman has dealt with a lot of adversity over the years, but usually he comes out of these challenges with his optimism and moral view of the world intact. Sadly, in Injustice lore, losing Lois Lane, the future child and his city pushes him over the edge. So while this clip ends with Batman upset with what The Joker has done to his fellow Justice Leaguer and one of his closest friends, the scene itself ends… well, rather violently. Just to be safe, I won’t spoil what happens for those not familiar with the original Injustice stories or haven’t watched the trailers for the animated movie, but it won’t be too much longer until you find out.

Along with This is Us’ Justin Hartley voicing Superman, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Anson Mount voicing Batman and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Kevin Pollak voicing both The Joker and Jonathan Kent, Injustice’s extensive cast includes Laura Bailey as Lois Lane and Rama Kushna, Janet Varney as Wonder Woman, Reid Scott as Green Arrow and Victor Zsasz, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn, Oliver Hudson as Plastic Man, Faran Tahir as Ra’s al Ghul, Zach Callison as Robin, and Derek Phillips as Nightwing and Aquaman, among many others. Justice League Dark’s Matt Peters directed off a script written by Teen Titans: The Judas Contract’s Ernie Altbacker, and Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge’s Rick Morales produced.

You can learn more about Injustice its panel at DC FanDome this Saturday, and the animated movie will be available to purchase starting Tuesday, October 19. And as always, keep visiting CinemaBlend for news about upcoming live-action DC Comics movies, which will also receive plenty of attention at FanDome.