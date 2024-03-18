X-Men ‘97’s Executive Producer Shares The Two Things That Were ‘Needed’ To Make The Disney+ Show Happen
This beloved Marvel continuity is back!
TV show revivals have become more commonplace in recent years, but there’s an upcoming Marvel TV show that’s really going to scratch that nostalgic itch for many people. X-Men ’97 is reviving the continuity of X-Men: The Animated Series, which aired from 1992 to 1997. However, this show, which is already getting a lot of positive reception, didn’t get an instant green light from the higher-ups at Marvel. As Brad Winderbaum, one of the executive producers, explained to CinemaBlend, there were two things that “needed” to happen before this series streaming exclusively to Disney+ subscribers moved forward.
I had the pleasure of speaking with Winderbaum, who’s also Marvel Studios’ Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, ahead of X-Men ’97’s debut on Disney+, and the first thing I asked was what the thought process was behind revisiting the X-Men: The Animated Series world rather than just creating a brand-new X-Men show. He responded:
It’s admirable that Marvel was so willing to bring back as many people from the original cast of X-Men: The Animated Series as possible. It would have been east enough to just recast all the roles with soundalikes to boast newer talent, and to be sure, that has happened, with it being specifically necessary for characters like Cyclops and Magneto given the deaths of their original actors. But even when these recastings have happened, these original actors are now playing different characters, so they can continue contributing to the legacy of this corner of the Marvel media landscape. As for the theme song, well, I know me and Winderbaum aren’t alone in thinking it’s still a banger after more than three decades, so it’s no wonder that was also a must-have.
Going back to the actors, some examples of X-Men ’97 recasting past talent include Alyson Court, who originally voiced Jubilee, now voicing Abcissa, and Ron Rubin, who voiced Morph, now voicing President Robert Kelly. When I asked Brad Winderbaum why it was so important to still keep these older actors involved with the new show, here’s what he had to say while providing additional examples:
That returning lineup will undoubtedly help with drawing in viewers of X-Men: The Animated Series who’d like to return to this corner of the Marvel multiverse goes, assuming they weren’t on board for X-Men ’97 already. As far as new talent goes, the notable recruits include Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Holly Chau as Jubilee, A.J. LoCascio as Gambit, Matthew Waterston as Magneto, J.P. Karla as Morph, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop and Ross Marquand as Professor X. Beau DeMayo served as showrunner, but he and Marvel Studios recently “parted ways.”
The first two episodes of X-Men ’97 premiere this Wednesday on Disney+, and the remaining eight episodes of the season will be released on a weekly basis through to May 15. Along with the series also already being renewed for Season 2, Season 3 is in development. While we wait to see if it does indeed join the lineup of best Disney+ TV shows, browse through the 2024 TV schedule to earn what else is premiering soon.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
