I Still Can't Believe The Buffy Reboot Exists, And I Love This Disney TV Exec's Totally Logical Explanation For Why It's Happening
I have a bigger *stake* in this now.
Ever since it was announced that a Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot is happening, we’ve been excited about seeing the iconic series return, especially because Sarah Michelle Gellar is set to be involved. But after hearing what Disney TV executive Eric Schrier had to say about bringing it together, I have to say, I’m more interested in it coming together.
Eric Schrier, who is the president of Disney Television Studios and Global Original Television Strategy, recently gave a sprawling interview with Deadline about the future of the studio’s television content. And, let’s be honest, there are a lot of reboots in the works, including new shows based on Prison Break, Holes, the Malcolm in the Middle revival with Frankie Muniz and Bryan Cranston, a Scrubs reboot with Zach Braff and Donald Faison, and a Desperate Housewives reimagining. Here’s what he had to say about Buffy:
When I watch reboots based on projects that I already love, the last thing I want is to feel like a studio is making something simply because they thought it would be popular. It suddenly gets me really stressed out about the new version doing justice to what I loved, or simply exploiting it.
However, Schrier said that all the reboots at Disney are more “coincidential” than anything, and the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer show came out of a real passion from a group of key creators. As he continued:
Buffy The Vampire Slayer was of course created by Joss Whedon, but he’s been under fire for numerous abuse and misconduct allegations in the last few years that even date back to his days on Buffy. However, it’s great to hear some true fans have been hard at work on how to bring the series back to life, and it all came together when they were connected with Oscar winner Chloé Zhao and Sarah Michelle Gellar. The exec also said this:
Well, that’s good to hear. Of course, I won’t be entirely convinced this is all real until I learn it’s fully in production, but we have heard a few details about the show already. For example, there will be a new teen vampire slayer named Nova, who will also come from a single parent home.
She will have a group of friends that seem to somewhat mirror the Scooby Gang from the original series. Of course, we also are hoping the new series will bring the same signature dialogue and include more original Buffy actors. I love this update, and I can’t wait to hear more.
