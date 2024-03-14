Critics Are Raving About X-Men '97, And There’s One Thing Specifically That Has Them Excited

X-Men: The Animated Series has gone down as one of the best animated TV shows of all time , so it’s no surprise that ‘90s kids everywhere are counting the days until X-Men ‘97 becomes available with a Disney+ subscription . The revival reportedly picks up where its predecessor left off in 1997, complete with nostalgic characters and the return of several of the same voice actors. The first three episodes of the new Marvel series have screened, and people are especially excited about the nostalgia kick from the iconic theme music.

First reactions to X-Men ‘97 are overwhelmingly positive, and it seems the revived series is inspiring people to open their Disney+ apps again . While there seems to be a lot to be excited about — from the animation to the way the story builds on the classic series — critics can’t help but mention how much that theme song still slaps . CinemaBlend’s Adam Holmes writes on X (Twitter):

I've seen the first 3 episodes of #XMen97, and this show understood the assignment. It excels as a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series, boasting improved animation and storytelling, but still feeling like a proper continuation. And yes, the opening credits continue to slap! pic.twitter.com/Wd0i2aqRfFMarch 14, 2024

Sean O’Connell of CinemaBlend also appreciates how the nostalgia meshes with the new narratives — and raises the stakes for upcoming live-action X-Men movies. He says:

I really enjoyed #XMen97 for both the nostalgic aspect, and the new stories being told. The team dynamic is excellent. And -- most important -- it convinced me that whatever MCU live-action #XMen movie we get, these HAVE to be the costumes. No excuses. pic.twitter.com/jpBluSvhr5March 14, 2024

The nostalgia factor is vital in connecting with fans of the classic series, and many who saw the initial episodes are commenting that the inclusion of the OG opening music helps to send them right back to the ‘90s. Critic Wendy Lee Szany says :

Just screened the first 3 eps of X-Men ‘97 & I couldn’t be happier with it. When that theme song kicked in, it feels like I was transported back in time. The story, performances, & animation are great, w/ cliffhangers that’ll make you scream. A must watch.

Apparently, securing that original music wasn’t cheap , but it seems to have been well worth the money and effort, if these reactions are any indication. Sometimes nostalgia builds things up in our minds, and we remember them as being better than they actually were, but Nate of Geekcentric writes that the new series feels exactly as good as he remembers X-Men: The Animated Series. In Nate’s words :

I’m X-TATIC to tell you that X-Men ‘97 is EVERYTHING YOU REMEMBERED AND MORE! Blasting in with classic style, that incredible theme song, and familiar character moments. It’s enhanced with updated visuals and sound that looks and feels like how the 90’s series does in your memory.

The experience was only enhanced for Hunter Bolding by being able to experience X-Men ‘97 in a theater full of fans. Bolding writes :

Hearing the X-Men theme bump with a theater full of fans screaming gave me chills. X-Men '97 picks up right where they left off in 1997 but with plenty of beautiful animation, particularly during the action scenes. For fans of the original, this is a dream come true.

Even those who fired up the first three episodes with some apprehension ultimately admit that fans are going to be very happy. Heavy Spoilers tweets:

Gonna be honest, I was worried about X-Men ‘97. Happy to say that the first 3 episodes are great though. The second that theme tune starts up and the intro plays you can tell they put their all into it. Really good return to form that I think fans are gonna love.

Amon Warmann’s concern even lasted through the premiere episode, before the story and some unexpected character developments started to take hold. The critic also mentions the theme song, writing :

I was a bit worried about X-Men ‘97 after a clunky and overly familiar premiere, but episodes 2 and 3 really cook. It builds on the foundation of the OG series and takes the team - especially Magneto and Storm - in some surprising directions. And that theme still RIPS!

Jamie Jirak of ComicBook.com points out that it’s more than just nostalgia, though, and X-Men ‘97 really brings it on all fronts. The writer/podcaster says :

The first three episodes of X-Men ‘97 are absolutely epic. It exceeds expectations in every way. The nostalgia is strong, but it's so much more. Beautiful animation, excellent storytelling, and above all - my favorite thing about the X-Men - THE DRAAAMAAAAA!