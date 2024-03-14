Critics Are Raving About X-Men '97, And There’s One Thing Specifically That Has Them Excited
Fans are eagerly awaiting this animated revival.
X-Men: The Animated Series has gone down as one of the best animated TV shows of all time, so it’s no surprise that ‘90s kids everywhere are counting the days until X-Men ‘97 becomes available with a Disney+ subscription. The revival reportedly picks up where its predecessor left off in 1997, complete with nostalgic characters and the return of several of the same voice actors. The first three episodes of the new Marvel series have screened, and people are especially excited about the nostalgia kick from the iconic theme music.
First reactions to X-Men ‘97 are overwhelmingly positive, and it seems the revived series is inspiring people to open their Disney+ apps again. While there seems to be a lot to be excited about — from the animation to the way the story builds on the classic series — critics can’t help but mention how much that theme song still slaps. CinemaBlend’s Adam Holmes writes on X (Twitter):
I've seen the first 3 episodes of #XMen97, and this show understood the assignment. It excels as a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series, boasting improved animation and storytelling, but still feeling like a proper continuation. And yes, the opening credits continue to slap! pic.twitter.com/Wd0i2aqRfFMarch 14, 2024
Sean O’Connell of CinemaBlend also appreciates how the nostalgia meshes with the new narratives — and raises the stakes for upcoming live-action X-Men movies. He says:
I really enjoyed #XMen97 for both the nostalgic aspect, and the new stories being told. The team dynamic is excellent. And -- most important -- it convinced me that whatever MCU live-action #XMen movie we get, these HAVE to be the costumes. No excuses. pic.twitter.com/jpBluSvhr5March 14, 2024
The nostalgia factor is vital in connecting with fans of the classic series, and many who saw the initial episodes are commenting that the inclusion of the OG opening music helps to send them right back to the ‘90s. Critic Wendy Lee Szany says:
Apparently, securing that original music wasn’t cheap, but it seems to have been well worth the money and effort, if these reactions are any indication. Sometimes nostalgia builds things up in our minds, and we remember them as being better than they actually were, but Nate of Geekcentric writes that the new series feels exactly as good as he remembers X-Men: The Animated Series. In Nate’s words:
The experience was only enhanced for Hunter Bolding by being able to experience X-Men ‘97 in a theater full of fans. Bolding writes:
Even those who fired up the first three episodes with some apprehension ultimately admit that fans are going to be very happy. Heavy Spoilers tweets:
Amon Warmann’s concern even lasted through the premiere episode, before the story and some unexpected character developments started to take hold. The critic also mentions the theme song, writing:
Jamie Jirak of ComicBook.com points out that it’s more than just nostalgia, though, and X-Men ‘97 really brings it on all fronts. The writer/podcaster says:
The first two episodes of X-Men ‘97 will hit Disney+ on Wednesday, March 20, with episodes dropping weekly thereafter. This sounds like a no-brainer for fans of X-Men: The Animated Series, and even for newer Marvel fans, the animation and storytelling from this series are likely worth checking out. Also be sure to see what else is new and coming soon to Disney+.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley
By Riley Utley
By Adam Holmes