Critics Are Raving About X-Men '97, And There’s One Thing Specifically That Has Them Excited

News
By Heidi Venable
published

Fans are eagerly awaiting this animated revival.

X-Men '97
(Image credit: Marvel)

X-Men: The Animated Series has gone down as one of the best animated TV shows of all time, so it’s no surprise that ‘90s kids everywhere are counting the days until X-Men ‘97 becomes available with a Disney+ subscription. The revival reportedly picks up where its predecessor left off in 1997, complete with nostalgic characters and the return of several of the same voice actors. The first three episodes of the new Marvel series have screened, and people are especially excited about the nostalgia kick from the iconic theme music.

First reactions to X-Men ‘97 are overwhelmingly positive, and it seems the revived series is inspiring people to open their Disney+ apps again. While there seems to be a lot to be excited about — from the animation to the way the story builds on the classic series — critics can’t help but mention how much that theme song still slaps. CinemaBlend’s Adam Holmes writes on X (Twitter):  

See more

Sean O’Connell of CinemaBlend also appreciates how the nostalgia meshes with the new narratives — and raises the stakes for upcoming live-action X-Men movies. He says: 

See more

The nostalgia factor is vital in connecting with fans of the classic series, and many who saw the initial episodes are commenting that the inclusion of the OG opening music helps to send them right back to the ‘90s. Critic Wendy Lee Szany says

Just screened the first 3 eps of X-Men ‘97 & I couldn’t be happier with it. When that theme song kicked in, it feels like I was transported back in time. The story, performances, & animation are great, w/ cliffhangers that’ll make you scream. A must watch.

Apparently, securing that original music wasn’t cheap, but it seems to have been well worth the money and effort, if these reactions are any indication. Sometimes nostalgia builds things up in our minds, and we remember them as being better than they actually were, but Nate of Geekcentric writes that the new series feels exactly as good as he remembers X-Men: The Animated Series. In Nate’s words

I’m X-TATIC to tell you that X-Men ‘97 is EVERYTHING YOU REMEMBERED AND MORE! Blasting in with classic style, that incredible theme song, and familiar character moments. It’s enhanced with updated visuals and sound that looks and feels like how the 90’s series does in your memory.

The experience was only enhanced for Hunter Bolding by being able to experience X-Men ‘97 in a theater full of fans. Bolding writes

Hearing the X-Men theme bump with a theater full of fans screaming gave me chills. X-Men '97 picks up right where they left off in 1997 but with plenty of beautiful animation, particularly during the action scenes. For fans of the original, this is a dream come true.

Even those who fired up the first three episodes with some apprehension ultimately admit that fans are going to be very happy. Heavy Spoilers tweets: 

Gonna be honest, I was worried about X-Men ‘97. Happy to say that the first 3 episodes are great though. The second that theme tune starts up and the intro plays you can tell they put their all into it. Really good return to form that I think fans are gonna love.

Amon Warmann’s concern even lasted through the premiere episode, before the story and some unexpected character developments started to take hold. The critic also mentions the theme song, writing

I was a bit worried about X-Men ‘97 after a clunky and overly familiar premiere, but episodes 2 and 3 really cook. It builds on the foundation of the OG series and takes the team - especially Magneto and Storm - in some surprising directions. And that theme still RIPS!

Jamie Jirak of ComicBook.com points out that it’s more than just nostalgia, though, and X-Men ‘97 really brings it on all fronts. The writer/podcaster says:

The first three episodes of X-Men ‘97 are absolutely epic. It exceeds expectations in every way. The nostalgia is strong, but it's so much more. Beautiful animation, excellent storytelling, and above all - my favorite thing about the X-Men - THE DRAAAMAAAAA!

The first two episodes of X-Men ‘97 will hit Disney+ on Wednesday, March 20, with episodes dropping weekly thereafter. This sounds like a no-brainer for fans of X-Men: The Animated Series, and even for newer Marvel fans, the animation and storytelling from this series are likely worth checking out. Also be sure to see what else is new and coming soon to Disney+

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.