15 Years Later, Check Out Megan Fox, Shia LeBeouf And More At The Premiere Of Transformers

I think we can all agree that the real stars of the Transformers movies are the robots. However, you cannot deny that the 2007 original film featured an impressive ensemble of non-CGI human characters played by the likes Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, and Academy Award winner Jon Voight, to name a few.

The upcoming sequel, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, also boasts a talented cast -- including Anthony Ramos and Michelle Yeoh -- but it seems that none of the series' original stars will appear. Let's take a look back at when Michael Bay first brought the robots in disguise into live-action cinema with this slideshow featuring photos of the Transformers cast at the film's premiere, accompanied with their more recent snapshots.