The Long-Awaited 28 Years Later Is Finally Moving Forward, And I'm Incredibly Thrilled About Alex Garland And Danny Boyle Reteaming

In 2002, director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland forever changed the zombie subgenre. While the world had grown use to George A. Romero's classic shambling undead, 28 Days Later introduced audiences to the Rage Virus and the mindless infected who are basically in a full sprint at all times. It took five years for a first sequel to get made (director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo's underrated 28 Weeks Later), but now, more than two decades after the series launched, we are finally getting a 28 Years Later, and the project is reteaming Boyle and Garland.

The reunion has been revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, and their collaboration is apparently going to be pitched to "studios, streamers and other potential buyers" this week. What's perhaps most exciting of all is that 28 Years Later isn't the only project that they are thinking about. The trade is saying that there is hope to develop a whole trilogy of sequels.

While Boyle is presently only attached to direct the first of these three new movies, Alex Garland will write the script for all of them. The sequels are expected to be much bigger than the original, as while 28 Days Later was made for just $8 million (per Box Office Mojo), the budgets for the upcoming projects are said to be in the $75 million range.

