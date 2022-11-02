Could 28 Days Later Get Another Sequel? Here’s The Latest From Cillian Murphy And Danny Boyle
28 Days turned into Weeks, but could they move forward to Months?
20 years ago, a horror classic unfolded in the UK with the debut of director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland’s 28 Days Later. Introducing the world to “The Infected,” as well as making a splash in the early careers of Cillian Murphy and Naomie Harris, the film is still regarded as a genre favorite.
So much so that the question of another sequel to the saga is something that Murphy and Boyle are still asked about, even if it’s not likely to make the schedule of upcoming movies any time soon. A recent interview with NME saw the 28 Days Later collaborators both fielding the matter with a new update.
With a proposed sequel that has often been named 28 Months Later floating in the consciousness since 2007’s 28 Weeks Later continued the story, Cillian Murphy’s answer to the question is still optimistic. However, as you'll read below, it's to be taken with some specific caveats:
In the years since Murphy’s Jim made that harrowing voyage up the English countryside, his profile has risen with projects like Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy. The former star of Peaky Blinders has even had his name suggested as a well favored James Bond candidate from time to time. And yet, you can tell that if a 28 Days Later sequel could plausibly bring him back to the fold, Cillian Murphy would probably say yes in a heartbeat.
Pairing that with director Danny Boyle’s remarks on the potential for another entry in the 28 Cycle is a recipe for fans to become absolutely ravenous. Recalling the fact that an Alex Garland draft of 28 Months Later does exist from a couple of years ago, Boyle’s update on the potential project is just as cautiously optimistic as that of Cillian Murphy:
28 Days Later is another darkly beautiful franchise that hasn’t gotten a trilogy, despite a really good hook existing at the end of 28 Weeks Later. Invoking the spirit of Top Gun’s own legacy-quel is probably the best move when trying to make a third chapter happen in the end. Should that come to pass, here’s hoping the concept allows the director and star that helped make the original a legendary fright get to reunite for another journey into the apocalypse.
Cillian Murphy’s next big project sees him hitting the schedule of 2023 new movie releases with Oppenheimer, which is set to open on July 21, 2023. Meanwhile, readers with a Hulu subscription can watch Danny Boyle’s punk rock history series Pistol, as all episodes of the FX show are currently streaming on that platform.
CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.