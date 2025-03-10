A Quiet Place: Day One Is The Third Movie In The Franchise, But Does It Count As A Quiet Place 3? What The Producer Says
What is exactly is going on with the Quiet Place franchise?
The original A Quiet Place was such a monster box office hit that it was little shock that the movie not only got a sequel but quickly became a franchise. Now there are three movies in the series, however, none of them is actually A Quiet Place 3. That movie was supposed to be on the way, in fact, A Quiet Place 3 was supposed to come out this year, but little has been heard recently. Now producer Brad Fuller has finally explained what’s going on.
A Quiet Place: Day One and A Quiet Place 3 were both supposed to be in development around the same time, but while one movie has since been released, the other has been nowhere to be seen, which might make some wonder if Quiet Place prequel Day One ultimately is the third piece of the trilogy. Producer Brad Fuller recently confirmed to The Direct that the prequel is not part three and that Part III is now in its early stages, saying…
The entire Quiet Place franchise has had a rough road since its first entry. The second film was all set to come out just as theaters were closing down in 2020 for the global pandemic. Rather than release the film at home as so many studios did, the decision was made for A Quiet Place Part II to wait for theaters.
The delay in Part III has been much more “standard Hollywood procedure.” In this case, Fuller says the issue has been the availability of director John Krasinski. He helmed the first two entries and will direct the third as well, but due to his success as a director finding the time for him to direct the new film has apparently been more difficult. Fuller said…
The word “hopefully” certainly looks ominous. While it sounds like there’s an expectation that A Quiet Place 3 will be moving forward soon, it certainly doesn’t sound like that’s a guarantee.
However, the fact that Part III is still an active project will certainly be good news for fans, and beyond that, it sounds like there are no plans for Part III to be the end, whether that means Part IV could also be on the way and/or more spinoffs like Day One.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
