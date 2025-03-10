A Quiet Place: Day One Is The Third Movie In The Franchise, But Does It Count As A Quiet Place 3? What The Producer Says

What is exactly is going on with the Quiet Place franchise?

Eric, Sam and Frodo at a subway in A Quiet Place: Day One
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The original A Quiet Place was such a monster box office hit that it was little shock that the movie not only got a sequel but quickly became a franchise. Now there are three movies in the series, however, none of them is actually A Quiet Place 3. That movie was supposed to be on the way, in fact, A Quiet Place 3 was supposed to come out this year, but little has been heard recently. Now producer Brad Fuller has finally explained what’s going on.

A Quiet Place: Day One and A Quiet Place 3 were both supposed to be in development around the same time, but while one movie has since been released, the other has been nowhere to be seen, which might make some wonder if Quiet Place prequel Day One ultimately is the third piece of the trilogy. Producer Brad Fuller recently confirmed to The Direct that the prequel is not part three and that Part III is now in its early stages, saying…

So, 'Day One' is not 'A Quiet Place 3,' just to be clear... 'A Quiet Place 3,' we're starting to put it together right now. You know, when we made the first one, John [Krasinski] didn't have a lot on his plate. He had just come off 'The Office,' and he wanted to be a director.

The entire Quiet Place franchise has had a rough road since its first entry. The second film was all set to come out just as theaters were closing down in 2020 for the global pandemic. Rather than release the film at home as so many studios did, the decision was made for A Quiet Place Part II to wait for theaters.

The delay in Part III has been much more “standard Hollywood procedure.” In this case, Fuller says the issue has been the availability of director John Krasinski. He helmed the first two entries and will direct the third as well, but due to his success as a director finding the time for him to direct the new film has apparently been more difficult. Fuller said…

Now, he's so in demand, and it's hard to get him... He's making a movie now, so as soon as he finishes that, hopefully, he will turn his attention to ['A Quiet Place 3']. We all want to finish that trilogy, and I'm hopeful there's even more 'Quiet Place' movies beyond that.

The word “hopefully” certainly looks ominous. While it sounds like there’s an expectation that A Quiet Place 3 will be moving forward soon, it certainly doesn’t sound like that’s a guarantee.

However, the fact that Part III is still an active project will certainly be good news for fans, and beyond that, it sounds like there are no plans for Part III to be the end, whether that means Part IV could also be on the way and/or more spinoffs like Day One.

