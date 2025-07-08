Wicked Rumor Claims A Third Movie Is Coming, And I’ve Got So Many Questions

After the box office success of Wicked last year, fans have been excitedly anticipating the release of Wicked: For Good on the 2025 movie schedule. The film, based on the 2003 hit Broadway musical, followed Glinda and Elphaba, two witches who form an unexpected friendship before the events in The Wizard of Oz. The sequel film is set to take place alongside the events of The Wizard of Oz giving a new perspective to the classic Hollywood film. While the upcoming movie was set to be the conclusion of the Wicked story, a new rumor circulating is predicting otherwise, which leaves me with questions.

In a post by MyTimeToShineHello on X , the user claimed to have inside knowledge about a third Wicked film being discussed at Universal. This would be a complete surprise if it was true, as even the insider claimed that Wicked: For Good would cover the concluding events that happen in the Broadway musical it’s based on. The user did not elaborate further on what the intended storyline or plot would be in a third film, or if the idea had even been discussed with the Wicked cast .

On one hand, it makes sense that Universal would be interested in a third Wicked film. The first film did incredibly well financially and critically and was even nominated for Academy Awards. The second film is expected to be as much of a hit, as the Wicked: For Good trailer went viral on the internet and promised as much of a spectacle as the first. In an age of sequels and prequels, wanting to capitalize on this success seems like a classic move from a movie studio, even if the material for it isn’t quite there.

On the other hand, it’s hard to imagine how a third film would even be justified. The second act of Wicked, which will be covered in For Good, is very conclusive. It ends where The Wizard of Oz ends, offering a more sympathetic viewpoint of the classic movie villain, The Wicked Witch of the West.

So that leads me to questions like: What would a third film even be about? Why would they want to expand past the existing story? And would the cast even be up for something like this?

Overall, it's hard to imagine writing a third part that would extend beyond this ending. Even if they did write that script, the support from the theater community may wane if Wicked: Part 3 doesn’t manage to justify its existence or live up to the magic of the original musical and the first film.

As of right now, this is all just a rumor, so this whole thing should be taken with a grain of salt. A third Wicked would be completely out of left field, and a big upheaval to get together as the cast becomes older and moves onto bigger and better things. However, we will continue to follow this story if other news surrounding a threequel breaks, or more Wicked rumors swirl as we draw closer to the release of Wicked: For Good.

