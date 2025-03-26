Ahead Of Toy Story 5, Pixar’s Boss Revealed One Way The Film Will (Thankfully) Stand Out Amongst Other Kids-Centric Content

Just when we thought that Toy Story 4 would be the last movie of the franchise , Disney announced in 2023 that a fifth movie was on the way . Fortunately, this means our favorite “child’s play things” will make a comeback in making audiences laugh and cry. While Toy Story 5 already has the intriguing premise of the toys going up against the surge of technology, Pixar boss Pete Docter revealed another way it’ll (thankfully) stand out among other kids-centric flicks.

After the first Toy Story came out, there have been many other kids movies that families love , like The Incredibles, The LEGO Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and more. However, one thing you can agree about these action-packed animated films is that they’re so fast-paced, the story just flies on by. Pixar co-chief creative officer Pete Docter told THR he’s well aware of this swift-paced trend:

If you go back and look at Bambi — I’m picking an extreme that’s kind of intentionally slow because it is about nature and watching the changes seasons and things — I think films have definitely sped up. Even Toy Story one to Toy Story 4, the level of visual sophistication, including the pacing, we’re just trying to keep in touch with the rhythms of the world and it’s definitely faster.

Pete Docter makes a great point that classic Disney movies moved at a much slower pace. If you look back at Disney classics found on your Disney+ subscription , Bambi took its sweet time to show the deer’s growth from a faun to an adult. Many scenes have little to no dialogue, with Bambi exploring nature and experiencing the changing of seasons in a realistic, peaceful environment.

The same could be said with the great animated flick Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, where we get long, quiet scenes of the Disney Princess interacting with animals, or the Evil Witch’s slow transformation into a disguised old woman. Slow-paced moments like these generate suspense, emotion and time to get to know the characters.

While a quick-paced movie can help audiences stay awake, the balance of action, emotion and storytelling depth is what will keep Pixar fans engaged. Thankfully, Pete Docter says we don’t have to worry about Toy Story 5 having a speedy pace:

So I will say Toy Story 5, I think [writer and director] Andrew’s done a really great job of letting moments breathe in unexpected ways. Things that [make you think], Wait, is this a Toy Story movie?, with some of his choices, which I think we need at this point. We’ve had four of ’em already. We got to keep people surprised, so it’s going to be fun.

That’s a relief to know. I'm personally not a fan of a movie ending so quickly just as I'm immersed in it. I'd rather a story be told at a gradual pace to fully absorb the characters and intriguing world compared to a film finishing within the snap of a finger.

The Toy Story movies have really come a long way since the original. The Pixar movie beautifully defied the formula by being the first full-length CGI movie. Its animation changed over the course of 24 years , with realistic textures and details, like the depiction of rain and fire. The inclusion of new characters has also made each movie better developed, like Jessie, the Yodelin’ Cowgirl who’s afraid of abandonment, and Forky, the homemade toy trying to find purpose. Each movie packs a powerful punch to the heart, as Pixar is known for, and I’m sure Toy Story 5 will continue luring audiences to an emotional rollercoaster.

Among all of the fast-paced kid movies out there, it’s nice to know that Toy Story 5 will delight audiences by not rushing the story and allowing us to let “moments breathe.” By taking its time to develop the franchise’s signature characters and the emotional weight of the story, it’ll be a good break from the frantic energy many modern animated movies have been bringing out. Make sure to watch Toy Story 5 in theaters on June 19, 2026.