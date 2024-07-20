Toy Story 5: What We Know About The Pixar Sequel So Far

Well, it looks like we have not seen the last of our favorite sentient child’s playthings, who are set to return to the big screen once again in Toy Story 5. The upcoming Pixar movie will be the latest installment of the beloved animation studio’s oldest franchise, as the original, revolutionary Toy Story — which probably would have won the Best Animated Feature Oscar had the Academy introduced the category at that time — became the first feature-length film comprised entirely of computer generated graphics in 1995.

Every fan of the series has a different argument for why they believe their favorite installment of the Toy Story movies is the best entry so far. However, most audiences would likely agree that all of them deserve to be considered some of the best kids movies ever, since the stories that Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang of toys lead also appeal to the youthful side in grown-up moviegoers, too. The question is, how will Toy Story 5 measure up against its acclaimed predecessors? Well, let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves as we open up the play chest once again discuss everything there is to know about this upcoming Disney movie so far in the following guide.

At the moment, Toy Story 5 is set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026. As THR reported in April 2024, Disney confirmed the release date more than a year after company CEO Bob Iger first announced the sequel in February 2023.

To anyone who had been waiting for an upcoming 2024 movies schedule announcement or hoped to see it earn a spot on the upcoming 2025 movies schedule, we apologize. However, to look on the bright side, the film is only a couple more years away, and not to mention, with it coming out seven years after Toy Story 4, this will mark the shortest gap between installments since Toy Story 2 was released four years after the original. Audiences would have to wait 11 years for Toy Story 3 and fourth chapter came along nine years after that.

Who Is In The Toy Story 5 Cast?

So far, there has been no confirmation regarding who will return to voice their iconic roles in the Toy Story 5 cast. However, we do know that both two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks and Emmy Award nominee Tim Allen have been reached out to by Disney about reprising the world-famous cowboy doll, Woody, and intergalactic hero, Buzz Lightyear, respectively. The former Home Improvement cast member revealed this while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, having previously said that he would be open to a fifth installment in 2019.

We cannot imagine why Annie Potts would not be coming back as Bo Peep, considering her rekindled relationship with Woody was a major focal point of Toy Story 4, and we would certainly hope to hear Joan Cusack reprise Jessie, Pixar’s “good luck charm” John Ratzenberger as Ham, Wallace Shawn as Rex, and Blake Clark, who took over the role of Slinky after Jim Varney’s passing. We would love to see more of Tony Hale as Forky and more of the characters introduced in Toy Story 4, such as Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom and Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key Bunny and Ducky.

Sadly, we cannot expect the late Don Rickles or Estelle Harris to return as Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, unless Pixar uses old audio clips of the comedic legends, much like they did to hear Rickles’ voice in the fourth film.

What Toy Story 5 Is About

The plot of Toy Story 5 is also one of the many mysteries still currently surrounding the highly anticipated animated film, but at least the emotional ending of Toy Story 4 gives us an idea of how things could unfold. We imagine that the sequel will follow Woody, enjoying his new life with Bo Peep as part of their band of lost toys when, somehow, he becomes reunited with Buzz and the rest of Bonnie’s (formerly Andy’s) playthings for another adventure.

Fans have already been speculating over specifically what this new adventure could entail, with ScreenRant presenting theories that involve Woody being accidentally won by a new family at the carnival or Buzz getting stolen and ending up with Woody’s lost toys group. Even Tim Allen has an idea for Toy Story 5 that he shared with The Movie Dweeb, which would involve an adult Andy discovering his old toys for sale online and in need of repairs, prompting him to return the favor for enriching his young life by saving theirs. Even if this turns out not to be Pixar’s intention, it is quite a heartwarming thought to have.

Andrew Stanton Is Reportedly Directing Toy Story 5

Even though a director for the sequel has not yet been officially announced, it has been reported that Andrew Stanton may be helming Toy Story 5. The scoop originally came from a post on X by The Monty Verse, which attended a special screening of Pixar’s latest hit, Inside Out 2, featuring a Q&A with Pixar COO Pete Docter, during which he “seemingly” revealed Stanton to be the film’s choice.

If this news turns out to be true, it will mark the latest chapter in a very successful career of crafting some of the best Pixar movies ever — starting with his feature-length debut in 1998 with A Bug’s Life, followed by winning Oscars for 2003’s Finding Nemo and WALL-E from 2008, and returning to the ocean for Finding Dory in 2016. Stanton broke into live-action cinema by helming 2012’s John Carter, went on to direct episodes of several hit TV shows like Stranger Things and Better Call Saul, and also has an upcoming sci-fi movie in the works called In the Blink of an Eye.

How To Watch The Toy Story Movies So Far

While the upcoming movie may be called Toy Story 5, it will technically be the sixth feature-length installment in this franchise if we count the 2022 in-universe spin-off, Lightyear, which saw Chris Evans voice the titular Space Ranger instead of Tim Allen. You can watch that animated sci-fi flick, the first four official Toy Story movies, and the other related shorts and TV specials with a Disney+ subscription to make sure you are completely caught up on the characters’ story by the time the latest film hits theaters.

There are actually quite a few fans who are not warm to the idea of a fifth Toy Story movie, with many believing that Toy Story 4 should have been the finale. In fact, there are many who believe that the sentimental ending to Toy Story 3 — which saw college-age Andy give his toys to Bonnie — was truly the perfect send-off. Regardless, Pixar’s approach to Toy Story 5 seems to be one purely from the heart, which is enough to get us excited for playtime again.