Al Pacino Explains Why He Thinks The First Godfather Movie Is Better Than The Sequel

The Dark Knight , Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and Aliens are just a few examples of sequels that have managed to surpass their predecessors, a feat that remains rare in cinema. Among this exclusive group of superior follow-ups, The Godfather Part II stands tall, hailed by many as a movie that excels in every aspect compared to its iconic predecessor and the best in the franchise . But Al Pacino , the film's star, holds a different opinion. In an interview, the actor behind the stoic Michael Corleone sheds light on why he believes the first Godfather installment has the edge over its sequel.

THR reported on a recent candid interview where the iconic actor Al Pacino sat down with David Rubenstein as part of the 92nd Street Y, New York’s “People Who Inspire Us” series to discuss his illustrious career. When the host inquired about his thoughts on whether The Godfather Part II outshone the original, Pacino was swift to express his disagreement, sharing his perspective on the matter. According to the legendary actor:

No, I don’t. I really think it’s more — what would you call it — artistic or something, I don’t know. I don’t mean to play it down and be overly modest because I star in it with Bob de Niro, but at the same time, it’s a different film. You see, The Godfather is more entertaining. Godfather II is this study, this personal thing for Francis. Godfather I, I saw it recently, it’s always got two or three things going on in a scene. You’re always in the story, you’re going. You don’t know what’s going to happen next, it’s storytelling, it’s really storytelling at its best. Godfather II sort of linearizes, and [it’s] kind of different, somber, moves slowly. But it’s a great movie, I have to say.

The Dog Day Afternoon star makes some great points. The Godfather, directed by the visionary Francis Ford Coppola and released in 1972, has secured its place as one of cinema's greatest achievements. Al Pacino's captivating performance as the complex Michael Corleone earned him widespread acclaim and established him as one of Hollywood's most talented actors . The film's engaging narrative, meticulously crafted action sequences , masterful storytelling, and one of the best opening scenes have left an indelible mark on the history of cinema.

During the hour-long talk, the Serpico star revealed he is working on a memoir. Having acted in nearly 50 films, he says he has four more movies lined up and expressed his desire to work on an adaptation of King Lear in the coming year. When questioned by Rubenstein about retirement, the actor playfully quipped:

I’m always retired. I was retired when I was 25. I mean, who cares? Please don’t call it retired, I just don’t want to work anymore.

Just like his iconic character said in the far less talked about Godfather Part III: Just when he thought he was out, they pull him right back in. Huh, Al?

Al Pacino's insightful comments serve as a poignant reminder of the sheer brilliance of The Godfather, a film that recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with a spectacular 4K release , solidifying its lasting impact on cinema. While both movies are consistently praised as masterpieces, gaining the star's perspective on why the original holds a place as a genuinely unparalleled cinematic experience remains fascinating.