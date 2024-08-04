Alien: Romulus’ Cailee Spaeny Recalls Her ‘First Memory’ Of Watching The OG Film And Opens Up Working With Practical Xenomorphs Years Later
The actress's Xenomorph nostalgia is practically bursting from her chest.
One of the most anticipated upcoming horror movies on the 2024 movie schedule is the forthcoming Alien: Romulus. So, to hype it up, the star of the latest installment in the legendary sci-fi movie franchise, Cailee Spaeny, shared her childhood memories of watching the original Alien and her experiences working with practical Xenomorphs.
The young actress is stepping into a world that has terrified and fascinated audiences since Ridley Scott's iconic 1979 film. In an interview with Empire, Spaeny revealed how her first encounter with the movie left a lasting impression on her and how it prepared her for her role in the new movie. She recalled a vivid memory from her childhood that demonstrated the intense impact the Xenomorphs had on her, saying:
This early experience with Alien planted the seeds for her later involvement in the franchise, offering a unique full-circle moment in her career. For Romulus, director Fede Álvarez aimed to return to the franchise's roots by incorporating practical effects and animatronics, he even brought in some of the original VFX artists from Alien.
Spaeny expressed her excitement about working with real-life Xenomorphs rather than relying solely on CGI. She continued:
The influence of the late great H.R. Giger’s original creature designs also played a significant role in creating an atmosphere of fear and awe on the set of Alien: Romulus. Giger's unique artistic vision, which blends elements of human anatomy with mechanical and otherworldly features, continues to unsettle and mesmerize audiences.
Spaeny acknowledged the primal fear that Giger’s designs evoke, emphasizing that even after multiple encounters with the Xenomorphs, their presence still managed to terrify her during filming. The actress shared:
As fans like myself eagerly anticipate the release of Alien: Romulus, set to hit theaters on August 16, Cailee Spaeny's reflections on her childhood memories and experiences on set suggest a return to the franchise's roots. I, for one, am excited to witness this nostalgic direction. In the meantime, revisiting the original Alien movies in order could help get you into the spirit of the new film.
