Alien: Romulus’ Cailee Spaeny Recalls Her ‘First Memory’ Of Watching The OG Film And Opens Up Working With Practical Xenomorphs Years Later

One of the most anticipated upcoming horror movies on the 2024 movie schedule is the forthcoming Alien: Romulus . So, to hype it up, the star of the latest installment in the legendary sci-fi movie franchise, Cailee Spaeny, shared her childhood memories of watching the original Alien and her experiences working with practical Xenomorphs.

The young actress is stepping into a world that has terrified and fascinated audiences since Ridley Scott's iconic 1979 film. In an interview with Empire , Spaeny revealed how her first encounter with the movie left a lasting impression on her and how it prepared her for her role in the new movie. She recalled a vivid memory from her childhood that demonstrated the intense impact the Xenomorphs had on her, saying:

I was really scared of horror when I was a kid. My first memory of Alien is my dad watching it in the living room and me thinking, ‘Oh, I’ll watch this.’ And then once I got an idea of what it was going to be — once the chest-bursting scene came up — I went... (sharp intake of breath), ‘Oooh, no, I can’t,’ and then ran down to my room. But I was still very curious, so I would come up and peek and then get scared again, run back down the stairs.

This early experience with Alien planted the seeds for her later involvement in the franchise, offering a unique full-circle moment in her career. For Romulus, director Fede Álvarez aimed to return to the franchise's roots by incorporating practical effects and animatronics, he even brought in some of the original VFX artists from Alien.

Spaeny expressed her excitement about working with real-life Xenomorphs rather than relying solely on CGI. She continued:

The puppeteers were absolutely brilliant. I mean, they were really puppeteering these creatures. I just don’t think we see that anymore; we turned a corner where everything became green screens and acting to tennis balls. So it’s so nice to bring it back. I think you can feel it on screen.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The influence of the late great H.R. Giger ’s original creature designs also played a significant role in creating an atmosphere of fear and awe on the set of Alien: Romulus. Giger's unique artistic vision, which blends elements of human anatomy with mechanical and otherworldly features, continues to unsettle and mesmerize audiences.

Spaeny acknowledged the primal fear that Giger’s designs evoke, emphasizing that even after multiple encounters with the Xenomorphs, their presence still managed to terrify her during filming. The actress shared:

Just the way [H.R.] Giger [designer of the original aliens] played with the human anatomy and the sexual parts... ugh, there’s something really sort of primal. The second you see that creature, the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. And it’s still shocking. I’ve seen that creature so many times, and when it’s right there in your face, and we’re doing scenes where I’m acting against it — it’s still terrifying.

As fans like myself eagerly anticipate the release of Alien: Romulus, set to hit theaters on August 16, Cailee Spaeny's reflections on her childhood memories and experiences on set suggest a return to the franchise's roots. I, for one, am excited to witness this nostalgic direction. In the meantime, revisiting the original Alien movies in order could help get you into the spirit of the new film.