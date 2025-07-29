Happy Gilmore 2 Has A Ton Of Great Callbacks, But One Thing About Them Turned Me Off

FORE! Below, there are some pretty hefty spoilers for Happy Gilmore 2, which is now streaming with a Netflix subscription .

I grew up watching Happy Gilmore more than pretty much any movie not called Billy Madison. From the first time I watched a copy on VHS at my friend’s house back in the third grade, I was obsessed with this movie and would constantly reference some of the funniest Adam Sandler quotes ever. With Happy Gilmore 2 now out on the 2025 movie schedule , you would think I would be in hog heaven watching the new Netflix original , but that’s where you’d be wrong.

Though I did enjoy some of the callbacks, jokes, silly references, and the show-stealing performance by a certain bad boy of golf , there was something about these homages that turned me off and took me out of the movie. In fact, I was quite annoyed…

The Constant Barrage Of Old Happy Gilmore Clips Whenever There Was A Reference Got Old

It’s one thing to reference Happy Gilmore, which the movie does pretty much nonstop for its nearly two-hour runtime, but it’s another to show a clip from the first movie whenever there’s a callback, character, or random moment referenced in it. At first, I thought this would be done once or twice, which would have helped the uninitiated, but it just kept going.

What’s the point of including a fun little homage as an Easter egg if you’re going to ram it down our throats? I honestly lost count of the number of times the story would stop so we could go back in time and see Shooter McGavin running with the golden jacket , Happy hit the golf ball for the first time, or other moments that already live rent-free in my head. Sure, those scenes for the actors who died before the sequel were great and appreciated, but the rest could have been toned down drastically.

I Love A Great Callback, But This Made Happy Gilmore 2 Feel Like A Clip Show

As pointed out in CinemaBlend’s Happy Gilmore 2 review , the long-awaited sequel has a whole lot of heart, humor, and references to the first film (and other heavyweights from Adam Sandler’s filmography). However, while I do agree that the movie is a love letter to the original, all those clips from the legendary sports comedy made it feel like a clip show at times.

I haven’t gone back to count, but I would be willing to bet that the Happy Gilmore 2 runtime is lengthened by at least four minutes because of all these clips. I wish the movie had been more subtle with its nostalgia, and let us make the connections on our own instead of treating the movie like a sitcom episode at the end of the season.

I don’t think Happy Gilmore 2 is the worst movie I’ve seen all year, and there are parts that I really enjoyed. It’s just that the constant barrage of clips from the first movies was too much for me.