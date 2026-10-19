Andrew Garfield Finally Ranked The Spider-Man Actors, And His Answer Is So Endearing

The superhero genre continues to be wildly popular, with a number of shared universes competing at the box office. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen three different Peter Parker actors play Spider-Man, and were thrilled when they united on the big screen in No Way Home (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). Andrew Garfield was recently asked to rank the three actors (including himself), and his answer was so endearing.

Garfield is an Oscar-nominated actor who played Peter in the Amazing Spider-Man movies before reprising his role in No Way Home. He'll likely always remain synonymous with his superhero role, and during an interview from Capital's Instagram, he was asked to rank the three live-action Spider-Men. He started by praising the OG Tobey Maguire, saying:

Toby's always going to be my number one. Cuz I was in drama school and I would like practice his lines in the mirror when I was having a little tipple. So Toby's always my number one.

Given how much he loved Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy growing up, I can only imagine how much he wanted to pinch himself while working with him on Brand New Day. The three Peters had excellent chemistry once that crossover began, helping to raise the stakes and make the final battle all the more satisfying.

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Of course, Tom Holland is the current reigning Spider-Man, whose popularity was so strong that Brand New Day beat Avengers: Endgame at the box office. In the same interview, Garfield spoke about playing Peter, and what his successor brings to the table. In his words:

I'm very proud of the work that I've done in these movies. I love playing that part. And I think Tom is the perfect person for his generation. And I think he's absolutely incredible. You don't need me to say that, everyone loves it.

He's not wrong. Tom Holland has brought a youthful naivety to the role that immediately endeared him to the fandom. At the time of writing this story, the 30 year-old actor has starred in a whopping seven movies as Peter Parker. What's more, Brand New Day's credit scene seemed to hint a possible role in Avengers: Secret Wars.

When pressed to rank the three Spider-Man stars, Garfield showed how humble he was by declaring:

Let's say Toby, Tom, then me.

What a class act. Garfield kept it humble and ranked himself last, despite how much he enjoyed playing Peter Parker over the years. Luckily for fans of his two movies, the Social Network actor got to suit back up in Brand New Day. Unfortunately Garfield had to lie about returning for months prior to its release.

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You can see the Tony-winning actor's comments about the ranking below:

Whether he's talking about the Spider-Man legacy or breaking the internet by wearing glasses, Andrew Garfield has an undeniable charm about him. So it shouldn't be surprising that he put himself in last place behind Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland.

Garfield has been keeping busy lately, with titles like The Magic Faraway Tree and The Uprising arriving on the 2026 movie release list. It's unclear if we'll ever see him as Spider-Man again, but I'll be keeping my fingers crossed.