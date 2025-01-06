Last night was the Golden Globe Awards, where both TV and movies were honored as statues were given out to the lucky winners. As always, a number of viral moments happened, including Vin Diesel's awkward reunion with Dwayne Johnson. I didn’t guess Andrew Garfield putting on glasses would be the biggest Awards meme this week, but the internet was thirsty. Let's break it all down.

Towards the end of this year's Globes, Andrew Garfield and Kerry Washington presented the Best Female Actor - Musical/Comedy Award, which Demi Moore took home in a historic win. While cinephiles were psyched that The Substance got it flowers, the internet exploded over the way the Spider-Man actor put on his glasses to read from the teleprompter. You can see the moment this move happened below, courtesy of the official Globes Twitter.

And now... Andrew Garfield and @kerrywashington take the stage to celebrate the magic 🪄 of film and present the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy! pic.twitter.com/jkRaS2OXYJJanuary 6, 2025

Despite it getting late into the Golden Globes telecast, the internet blew up as a result of Garfield's glasses move. Thirsty tweets began showing up on X/Twitter, including some funny memes that were used to share how steamy they thought Garfield was in that moment. Check out one funny tweet below:

the way andrew garfield just put on his glasses pic.twitter.com/fOe1iCcQMAJanuary 6, 2025

Honestly, same. While wearing glasses isn't usually considered such a turn on, the way Andrew Garfield slipped them on and adjusted his necklace while presenting at the Golden Globes had people feeling some type of way. And smart money says the gif of him doing so is going to be circulating online for quite some time.

While the 41 year-old actor is getting tons of love for his tenure as Spider-Man (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription), this glasses move might have temporarily eclipsed those talks. Another tweet about this moment was very plain about its language, reading:

that was the hottest thing i've ever seen (andrew garfield putting his glasses on)

While this response was very clear in its language, other tweets about Garfield were way more thirsty. And I have to wonder if Garfield's fake twitter has helped him see any of these responses. Check it out:

need a thr**some with Andrew Garfield and his reading glasses tbh jesus christ#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ZuTYzGgdu4January 6, 2025

Well, that's one NSFW way of putting it. Since Garfield was seen on the red carpet taking his glasses on and off, it seems like he knew what he was doing with the movie that ultimately went viral at the Golden Globes. Another tweet admiring the actor reads:

the glasses oh andrew garfield the man that you are #GoldenGlobes

The internet is a funny thing, because it's often impossible to predict what is going to catch on and go viral. While the 2025 Golden Globe Awards had plenty of moments that caught fans' eyes, something about Andrew Garfield's glasses move caught the attention of fans online. Another funny tweet about this reads:

People who say there is no monoculture anymore have never experienced being gay and online when Andrew Garfield does something as important as put on his glasses #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/czgPdfpLeKJanuary 6, 2025

Now we just have to wait and see if Garfield responds to all this chatter. He's proven himself to have a great sense of humor, like when he brought a life-sized Florence Pugh cut-out to the red carpet of It Ends With Us. So smart money says he'll love all the chatter about his seductive glasses move.

Andrew Garfields is attached to a number of upcoming projects coming down the line, which means that he'll have plenty more opportunities to go viral. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.