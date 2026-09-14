I Did Not Expect Tom Holland To Admit He Loves His Marvel Spoiler Reputation. The Reason?

Over the last decade and change, The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a behemoth franchise that spans both movies and TV shows that air with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who have watched the Marvel movies in order have seen how Tom Holland got a reputation for accidentally spoiling movies, often going viral in the process. But how does the 30 year-old actor feel about this perception?

Holland is a beloved part of the MCU, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day beating out even Avengers: Endgame's box office haul. But aside from his A+ performances as Peter Parker, he's also known for repeatedly spoiling movies, despite Marvel's tight security. In a video from the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Odyssey actor was asked about how folks are constantly dunking on him about spoilers, responding with:

There's part of me that loves it. My dad’s a comedian. So having thick skin and growing up with people taking the mick out of you is like part of our upbringing, you know? My love language, I think, is taking the piss out of me. I just love it.

Talk about a good attitude. While some actors might hate that the public is constantly poking fun at their mistakes, that's not the case for Tom Holland. Instead, he kind of likes the way he can be the butt of the joke. Clearly he's not taking all the memes and jabs too seriously.

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Of course, he's not the only Marvel actor who has a penchant for spoilers. The same can also be said for Mark Ruffalo, who famously ruined Infinity War's ending before its release. In that interview, Holland went on to share his POV, offering:

I think it's been really fun this whole idea of me spoiling things and I have spoiled things, right? …. It's not like it's completely out the blue, you know? But then again, there are times where we kind of maybe lent into it to try and, you know, create some buzz on the internet.

What a self-aware king. It looks like, while he does sometimes let things slip, he and the promotional team behind the Spider-Man movies can sometimes lean into it. That might explain viral moments he's had like live streaming as he opened a box that revealed Infinity War's poster and release date. Or perhaps its another one of his viral snafus from across his Marvel career.

In the same podcast, Tom Holland went on to share why he's gotten such a reputation for having loose lips. Namely because of his fandom and excitement for his role as Peter Parker in the MCU. As he put it:

I am pretty loose lipped, but it's only because I'm really excited. I love these movies. I'm a fan first. For 10 years before I joined this amazing universe, I was first in line at the cinema. So I feel like I'm a fan that kind of got into the trenches with them, you know, and sometimes when I do these interviews, I want to tell everyone what's going on, because I'm a fan.

That type of excitement is palpable as Holland does press tours for the Spider-Man movies, although it can sometimes get out of control when he says something he's not supposed to. But that enthusiasm also translates to his performances throughout the MCU, which are filled with childlike wonder and naivety that have made him a standout Peter Parker.

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Luckily, Tom Holland managed to finish the press tour of Spider-Man: Brand New Day without revealing too much. That movie is still in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. Now fans are hoping he appears in one of the next two Avengers movies, with Doomsday arriving on December 18th.