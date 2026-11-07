It's Really Trippy Watching Tom Holland Pop In And Out Of His Peter Parker Spider-Man Accent

Actor Tom Holland has become an A-list movie star in just a few years, largely thanks to his tenure playing Spider-Man (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). He's one of the most popular characters in the MCU, as evidenced by Brand New Day beating Avengers: Endgame as the highest grossing Marvel movie of all time. The 30 year-old actor's talent are a big reason for this success, and I'm obsessed with a video of him popping in and out of Peter Parker's accent.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have watched as fan fell in love with Tom Holland's Peter, starting from his debut in Captain America: Civil War. The actor's American accent is solid, and in a clip from Joe Co UK's Instagram, you can watch him pop in and out of it while trying to identify one of his lines from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Check it out below:

I am obsessed. Holland has spent years playing Peter Parker, spanning a whopping seven appearances in the MCU. He's clearly comfortable as his signature character, and is able to slip back into character (and his American accent) with ease. We'll just have to wait and see when he plays the wall crawler again in upcoming Marvel movies.

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Tom Holland has some big shoes to fill when he signed on as the MCU's Peter Parker. After all, both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield crushed their respective Spider-Man franchises. Still, the Uncharted actor brought a youthful naivety to the role that moviegoers instantly connected with. Longtime fans were treated to seeing all three Peters together in No Way Home, marking one of the most satisfying moments in the entire Multiverse Saga.

As previously mentioned, the latest Spider-Man movie broke records at the box office upon its release over the summer. Clearly fans are invested in Tom Holland's hero, accent and all. Those moviegoers are hoping that Brand New Day's credits scene teased his role in either Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars. So the actor will hopefully be returning to his superhero role sooner rather than later.

(Image credit: Sony)

In the above clip, Holland is joined by costars Jacob Batalon and Zendaya. Both he and his new wife have had big years professionally in 2026, having both starred in Brand New Day as well as Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Zendaya is still not done yet, as she's gearing up for the upcoming release of Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three. We'll just have to see if/when they end up returning to the MCU once again as Peter Parker and MJ.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is available to purchase and rent digitally as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fans can stream all of his other appearances in the MCU over on Disney+ while waiting for news about his possible role in the next two Avengers movies.