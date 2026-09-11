What Superhero Movie Would Spider-Man Love? Tom Holland Has A Great Answer
Some solid points were made.
It's no secret that comic book movies are everywhere, with various cinematic universes competing for box office supremacy. Moviegoers who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have watched Tom Holland's wildly popular tenure as Spider-Man (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription), including Brand New Day's wild box office success. The actor recently mused about which superhero movie his Peter Parker would love, and some points were made.
While fans are wondering what upcoming Marvel movies he'll appear in next, Tom Holland is fresh off the promotion tour of both Brand New Day and The Odyssey. In an interview on Instagram for the latter movie, the 30 year-old actor was asked which of Christopher Nolan's movies would be his signature character's favorite. He responded with:
I'm not mad about this answer, as Holland offered a trifecta of A+ titles from the acclaimed filmmaker. Although his comments about The Dark Knight started a larger conversation about how Spider-Man might have reacted to Christopher Nolan's take on Batman. It's the DC/Marvel crossover I didn't know we needed.
The Dark Knight Trilogy (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) is universally acclaimed, so it tracks that Peter Parker would love the movies as well. In the same interview, the Uncharted actor mused about how he might have been influenced by seeing Nolan's Batman films, as he said in the same interview:
Honestly, this feels so on brand. Holland's Peter has the most childlike energy out of the three Spider-Men, so it tracks that he might have changed up his style if he got a chance to watch Christian Bale's Batman kick ass in the Dark Knight films. Although I have to assume that wearing a cape would make swinging on webs throughout New York City a bit more challenging.
During that interview, alongside Dark Knight Rises star Anne Hathaway, the Cherry actor went on to share how Spider-Man might have wanted to emulate Batman. As he put it:
Who needs to web swing if you've got your very own Spideymobile? I mean, Batman's signature ride is truly iconic, and its usually fit with an array of helpful weapons and gadgets. And given Peter Parker's intellect and proficiency with technology, it actually doesn't feel impossible that he'd get his own sweet ride. Now I kind of want to see this happen on the big screen.
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I do wonder if superhero movies exist in the MCU. We saw that Rogers: The Musical went to Broadway in-universe, so are there film adaptations of The Avengers' missions? I need to know more.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fans are hoping to see Holland in one of the upcoming Avengers movies, but only time will tell if he shows up.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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