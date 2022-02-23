Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Trio Of Peter Parkers Reenacted That Infamous Pointing Meme, And I Can’t Look Away

The Internet has produced some incredible memes over the years, with some now becoming true pop culture staples. An image that surely comes to mind for both comic book fans and casual users alike is the “Spider-Man pointing” meme. The original photo, which is taken from the 1960s animated series, shows two web-slingers pointing at each other. The image arguably became even more popular after it was edited to represent the three cinematic Spideys. Many were hopeful that the scene would actually be created by the actors at some point, given they were rumored to appear in No Way Home together. Well, now, the trio of Peter Parkers have reenacted it, and I honestly can’t look away.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, there’s a scene in which the three Peters point at each other, which serves as a homage to the meme. That moment alone was fun but, while announcing the digital and home media releases of the movie, Marvel Entertainment dropped an amazing behind-the-scenes photo. In it, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire (all unmasked) humorously point and stare at each other. It’s a moment you have to see to believe, and you can check out the image in all of its glory via the Instagram post down below:

Honestly, if you’d told me a few years ago that the public would have an image of the three cinematic Spider-Men recreating the pointing meme, I would’ve laughed. Now, part of me actually wants to tear up a little bit. It’s a pretty surreal moment that’s a true testament to the power of fandom and the positive aspects of Internet culture. It also represents the sheer amount of fun the three stars had while working together.

The two OG performers reportedly signed on for the highly anticipated movie late in the production process. Though director John Watt and co. were happy to have the vets, he knew there would be an adjustment period for the Peter Parker actors themselves. So he held what he’s since referred to as a Spidey “therapy session” in order to talk out the story with their stars and get their views on the iconic superhero. The trio ultimately developed a bond, which truly translated to the screen.

When it actually came to putting on their respective costumes again, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reportedly had mixed feelings. Maguire admitted that he initially felt a sense of “goofiness” but further explained that the feeling went away and was replaced with “a sense of power.” Garfield, for his part, was “nervous” about wearing the suit again, mostly because he didn’t think he was in shape. But as you can see in the new photo, he definitely filled it out well. (And it’s worth noting that his suit also made Tom Holland a bit jealous .)

Fans were already anxious to see more of the veteran Marvel stars, and one would think that this new image will only fuel that hype. Andrew Garfield seems to be open to the possibility of reprising his role. And while Tobey Maguire hasn’t said much on the matter, some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans believe he could return in the Doctor Strange sequel . There’s no telling whether or not either of these things will actually come to fruition but, right now, I’m just glad they returned for No Way Home and made this photo a reality. Now, if you excuse me, I’m going to gaze at it a few more times.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still playing in theaters and will be released on Digital on March 22 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on April 12.