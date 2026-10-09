Celebrities aren’t strangers to being tabloid fodder, but typically the rumors you hear are about who is dating who and who is seeing who’s ex. However, for one Spider-Man star, it has to do with something more …unique. Now Andrew Garfield’s all for “keeping expectations low,” but there’s one internet rumor that did him dirty.

The rumor came up when the actor was reading fan comments as part of the game Straight to the Comments with Hits Radio UK. Garfield was there to promote his historical NOT Robin Hood movie The Uprising, when things quickly pivoted. The comment reads, “I can’t comprehend why Andrew Garfield always looks SO tall, he’s only 5’10.” Of course, the actor immediately called out the rumor and promptly cleared the air:

Okay, I’m going to clear this up. Whatever says 5’10 is wrong. Pretty sure I’m 6 ft. Maybe I’m like a couple of milliliters shorter than 6 ft so I don’t know who’s trying to fuck with my rep, but it’s - I’m not 5’10.

Most celebrities have to clear up relationship drama, like Ben Affleck not being set up with Shakira. For Garfield, he just wants to clear up the status of his height. Now the official internet report states that the actor is, in fact, 5’10, but he’s determined to prove otherwise. He even offered to compare heights with anyone who’s 6 ft. This has yet to be done, but I, for one, am choosing to take Garfield's word for it.

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We may be able to put the rumor to bed completely if he ever gets to live out his dream and join The Traitors. Someone needs to get Alan Cumming on this. This could give Garfield a chance at proving just how Faithful he is about his height. However, Garfield does see a slight advantage to the misunderstanding:

I mean, I’m all for keeping expectations low generally and then surprising people. But most of these people just are going to live thinking I’m 5’10 so I’d rather them know the truth.

You’d think after three movies this year, the answer to “why he looks so tall” would have come out. While Garfield insists on using the correct height, fans in the comments are unsure about this, with one even claiming, “He’s definitely not 6 feet he wasn’t that tall next to me and I’m 5’3.” For dedicated fans, height doesn’t matter, and for them the truth that does matter is that Garfield is “a wonderful person.”

You can see how tall the actor is for yourself if you check out one of his movies. Ben Gregor’s family-friendly The Magic Faraway Tree hit the US 2026 movie schedule in August, with the Paul Greengrass historical drama The Uprising following in September. He’ll finish the year out strong with Artificial, which is getting its start at film festivals before hitting theaters on Christmas Day. The Luca Guadagnino biographical dramedy stars Garfield as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, alongside reported girlfriend Monica Barbaro.

For now, fans can raise their expectations, as Garfield has officially squashed this internet rumor.