Andrew Garfield Speaks Out About What It Felt Like To Lie About Spider-Man Return For So Long

Spoiler alert for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Marvel fans are still reeling from the wild events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, as the blockbuster continues to perform at the box office. And now that the movie’s been out for a few weeks, the cast can finally speak openly about its contents. This includes Andrew Garfield, who got honest about what it felt like lying over his Spider-Man return for so long.

Andrew Garfield is the second actor to lead a Spider-Man movie franchise, and fans were thrilled to see him onscreen opposite Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. But this was rumored for months before the movie’s release, with Garfield having to continually deny his involvement while promoting projects like Tick, Tick… Boom! and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. He was recently asked about this process, saying:

It was stressful, I'm not gonna lie. It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun ... There were moments where I was like, 'God, I hate lying.' I don't like to lie and I'm not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do.

That seems like a good perspective on it all. It turns out that keeping the secrets of Spider-Man: No Way Home was a unique challenge, which was sometimes fun and sometimes quite stressful. Luckily Andrew Garfield managed to stick to the company line until the movie was released, and he was finally able to walk through that portal and into the MCU.

Andrew Garfield’s comments come from a recent conversation with The Wrap about his acclaimed role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While rumors swirled for quite some time about him and Tobey Maguire’s possible role in the movie, the two actors both kept their cards close to the chest. And Garfield’s performance has fans so excited that they’re hoping to see the cancelled movie Amazing Spider-Man 3 come together.

While Andrew Garfield admits he’s not a very good liar, sometimes it was fun to dodge Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers while doing press ahead of its release. That being said, I’m sure it was also quite exhausting. After all, who wants to be asked questions over and over again that they simply cannot answer? Luckily the Social Network actor was a good sport about it.

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire swung into Spider-Man: No Way Home at the end of its second act, resulting in massive applause during screenings. The three versions of Peter Parker had a ton of chemistry, even reenacting some viral memes through the blockbuster’s runtime. And for fans of the Amazing Spider-Man flicks, Garfield’s version of the character also got to redeem himself in a massively satisfying way.