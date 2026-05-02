The Animal Farm Movie Changes A Lot From George Orwell's Classic. Andy Serkis Thinks One Was Vital
The Animal Farm director talks about his version of the classic.
George Orwell’s Animal Farm is one of those classic stories that gets passed down to every generation to remind them about the inherent dangers of corruption and manipulation from government leaders. And, back in 2012, it was revealed that Andy Serkis would be helming his own version of the novella. Nearly 15 years later, his adaptation has been realized, and there are quite a few differences between it and its source material. He told us why one of those changes was vital.
This Animal Farm movie, which is now playing in theaters alongside other projects on the 2026 movie schedule, was made closely with George Orwell’s estate. During CinemaBlend’s conversation with Serkis, he told us why he felt one change was important to his film adaptation. In his words:
Since this version of Animal Farm was done as an animated film that is geared toward children, it certainly makes sense that there would be a young character for its core audience to identify with. While it may seem like a hard left turn from the novella, Serkis pointed to a segment of George Orwell’s classic that inspired the addition of Lucky. As he continued:
When Andy Serkis first conceptualized making an Animal Farm movie, he had envisioned it as a motion capture movie with animals on a live-action set. He explained that it was going to be “a lot darker” than it ended up being. You can check out the Animal Farm trailer below:
Along with Lucky being central to this version of Animal Farm, there is a more modern element to the storyline, and a new third act is added that isn’t even in the original book. In our interview, Serkis said that one reason why he decided to make the “huge directional change” from the motion capture idea was because they didn’t know how to “finish the story” as it was. Making it a family-friendly animated movie allowed them to find a better way in.
Animal Farm is just one of many book-to-screen adaptations to come out this year. There’s also a Lord of the Flies miniseries coming to Netflix this week and Christopher Nolan’s version of Homer’s The Odyssey coming out this summer. Andy Serkis’s next directorial project will be the next Lord of the Rings movie, The Hunt For Gollum, starring himself as the title character alongside returning cast members Elijah Wood, Ian McKellan and Lee Pace as well as newcomers Jamie Dornan, Leo Woodall and Kate Winslet.
So, soon, we'll get to see his take on another beloved property. However, for now, you can see Andy Serkis' take on Animal Farm in theaters now.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.