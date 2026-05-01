I Can’t Get Jason Segel's Gnarly No-Pants Scene In Over Your Dead Body Out Of My Head, But Jorma Taccone Had To Fight To Keep It In
And he told me why the fight was worth it.
Spoilers for Over Your Dead Body are ahead! Read with caution, and catch the thrilling dark comedy in theaters now.
Over Your Dead Body is visceral and meta. It’s a movie about a director named Dan and an actress named Lisa who are married and have devised plots to kill each other. I say it’s meta because throughout this wild and violent flick, there are multiple references to making movies, one hilarious cameo regarding a movie within the movie and a conversation about fighting to keep certain moments in a film. So, I asked Jorma Taccone, the director of this 2026 movie schedule entry, which scene he had to fight to keep in. It turned out to be one gnarly no-pants scene involving Jason Segel.
So, in this dark comedy, we follow this couple played by Jason Segel and Samara Weaving during a weekend where they’ve decided to kill each other. However, things go aggressively south when it’s revealed that a trio of criminals played by Timothy Olyphant, Juliette Lewis and Keith Jardine has been staying in this house too. These three ultimately tie up the couple, and during one very intense scene involving a sex game and Segel’s Dan wearing no pants, Olyphant’s Pete realizes he knows Dan’s work, and they have a conversation about not letting producers take scenes out of movies.
That’s what inspired me to ask Taccone about scenes he had to fight to keep in this movie, and he responded by saying that this exact moment was the answer to my question:
Now, Over Your Dead Body’s reviews have cited its violence and high level of gore, and I’d say this scene plays into that. It’s visceral and disturbing because these criminals are trying to force Dan to have sex with one of them as a game, and it culminates in him being held down against a pool table with no pants on. Things don’t go further than that because they have a conversation about a movie Dan directed instead.
It serves as a turning point, and it helps break Dan all the way down. He’s at his rock bottom here, and by doing this, it puts him in a place to work back up again, as The Lonely Island member put it:
Well, it certainly worked. I haven’t been able to get the scene out of my head since I saw the movie, because it’s so gnarly and surprising. But it turns out, not a lot of people wanted this moment in the movie because of its intensity. However, the director and Segel fought to keep it in, as Jorma Taccone explained:
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The director went on to tell me that overall, while there were conversations about this scene, there wasn’t really anything in this movie written by Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher that was “a huge fight to get.” Overall, it sounds like everyone was “very encouraging” of the big swings this project takes.
Now, to see these swings in question, and to see the scene that both inspired this question and was the answer to it, you can catch Over Your Dead Body in theaters now.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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