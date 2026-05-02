Why Rewrites Weren't Enough To Get The Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot Back On Track

Joss Whedon's Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of the best supernatural teen dramas ever, and my favorite show of all time. The beloved series has remained a cult classic, with fans able to re-watch its original seven-season run with a Hulu subscription. Unfortunately Hulu decided to scrap the revival New Sunnydale, after previously announcing a full season order. And it sounds like not even rewrites could have helped bring it to life.

Folks were hyped when Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed she was finally returning as Buffy Summers in a reboot pilot for New Sunnydale. Things got even more real when a full season was ordered, with fans eager to see how the narrative would continue after the Buffy series finale. But it's all been dropped and, per a report by THR, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman rewrote the pilot in order to solve some of its issues. But it just wasn't enough.

According to the outlet, the rewritten first episode was a big improvement from the pilot that was shot, but it was too little too late. Ultimately the studio thought that the new Buffy series "wasn't working" and decided against filming a full season, despite it previously being ordered and announced for the general public.

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After New Sunnydale was dropped, Sarah Michelle Gellar said one exec in particular didn't understand Buffy, or how popular it continues to be over two decades after its series finale. This seems to go along with the above report, as the revival show was never given the chance to find it's footing before getting the axe from the studio. Still, there are fans hoping to see it get new life at another streamer. Fingers crossed that happens one day.

(Image credit: The WB)

Overall, this report is a serious bummer, because Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunndydale wasn't given the chance to find its footing. There are plenty of shows that have needed a full season, let alone just a pilot, before properly establishing itself. Just look at The Office, which struggled in Season 1 before becoming one of the best sitcoms of all time.

There are plenty of pilots that never see the light of day; that's been part of the TV industry for decades. But the fact that Hulu announced New Sunnydale was getting a full season order before dropping the project is a big reason why folks are so upset. One can only imagine how it feels like SMG and company.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is streaming in its entirety over on Hulu. Unfortunately New Sunnydale isn't on the 2026 TV schedule, and might never actually be released. Let's just hope that changes one day in the future.