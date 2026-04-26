I Didn’t See Timothée Chalamet’s Answer Coming When Asked About The ‘Riskiest’ Movie He’s Ever Made

When I think about Timothée Chalamet's best movies to date, “risky” isn’t exactly the first word that comes to mind. Not because he hasn’t taken chances, but because most of his choices have felt very intentional. I see him working with prestige directors, often on awards-friendly material (the type of material he’s not afraid to push for recognition on). So, when he was recently asked about the riskiest movie he’s ever made, I expected something along those lines. Maybe an early indie role, maybe something emotionally heavy that pushed him out of his comfort zone, but no, his answer was a curveball.

In a town hall-style conversation, Chalamet opened up about how he chooses roles, including which one actually felt like the biggest gamble. The event, held at the University of Texas at Austin’s Moody College of Communication, put him in front of a live audience of students, with his Interstellar co-star Matthew McConaughey moderating the discussion (via Variety). And when the question of risk came up, his answer might surprise you. He explained:

The instinct is to work with great directors, first and foremost. If you’re trying to do a great performance, but you don’t have somebody wrangling it in a good way, it doesn’t come to fruition. The riskiest thing was ‘Wonka.’ It was an untraditional career step, in that I had done serious movies already. But that director, Paul King — ‘Paddington’ and ‘Paddington 2’ are tremendous movies to me. I feel like that movie didn’t get its fair shake, even though it was financially successful.

Yeah, on second thought, Wonka makes a lot of sense. Up until that point, Chalamet had built a very specific kind of career full of characters that lived in that gray space between vulnerability and intensity. Then suddenly, he’s leading a colorful, musical, family-friendly origin story playing one of the most recognizable characters ever. I can see why he’d be nervous to step into that sort of role.

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Working with Paul King clearly made that leap easier. King’s Paddington films are known for their warmth and sincerity, which probably gave Chalamet confidence the tone would land. Even with the right director, stepping into a role like Willy Wonka came with built-in expectations. People already had a version of that character living rent-free in their heads.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

It’s not just about the performance, but also the audience’s perception of how viewers are going to see you after you take a swing like that. The Marty Supreme star seemed fully aware of that, too, and his reasoning for taking the role was great. He continued:

I honestly thought it was kinda punk rock to do something that wasn’t so cool, about drugs or something. But I don’t think people really took it that way. It is what it is. I got some free chocolate out of it.

I wouldn’t have pegged Wonka as “punk rock,” but you know what… sure, I’ll go with him on that. There’s a clear self-awareness there about how actors in his position are supposed to move. Stay in the serious lane. Stack prestige projects. Keep the momentum going in a very specific direction. Jumping into something lighter and more whimsical, in his mind, was the rebellious choice, even if audiences didn’t necessarily read it that way.

Wonka did well financially, which he acknowledged, but that doesn’t always align with how a movie lands culturally. There’s a difference between box office success and how something sticks with people over time, especially when it pushes against the image audiences already have of you. Looking back, though, it’s hard to call the decision anything but bold.

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If anything, it showed Timothée Chalamet hasn't just been interested in taking risks within a certain box. He’s willing to step completely outside of it. Not just chasing difficult roles, but unexpected ones, like stepping into the shoes of one of the most recognizable fictional characters out there, a singing, dancing chocolatier, no less.

The 2026 movie calendar is stacked, and Chalamet has a massive release on the way with the third and final chapter of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune saga hitting theaters on December 18, where it’s set to go head-to-head with Avengers: Doomsday. You can also catch Wonka with an HBO Max subscription.