Andy Serkis Gets Real About ‘Massive Challenge’ Of Playing Snoke In Star Wars
Points were made.
There are popular film franchises, and then there's the Star Wars movies. Generations grew up on the galaxy far, far away (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription), including the sequel trilogy. A lot changed throughout those three titles, including the role of Andy Serkis' Supreme Leader Snoke. And the actor/director recently got real about the "massive challenge" of bringing that character to life on the big screen.
When The Force Awakens hit theaters in 2015, it looked like Snoke was being set up as the trilogy's larger villain. That's why it was a huge twist when he was killed off in The Last Jedi, eventually making way for Palpatine's return in The Rise of Skywalker. During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Serkis was asked if he expected Snoke to be the "big Bad" of the entire sequel trilogy. He responded with:
That certainly sounds like a difficult way to craft a character. While Snoke appeared briefly as a hologram in The Force Awakens, it sounds like Andy Serkis found it difficult to craft his version of the villain. This is mostly because the writing was ongoing as he filmed his role in the two Star Wars sequel films. So he didn't have all the information and context that might have helped him bring the character to life. Although his discomfort didn't read to fans like me who saw the movies in theaters.Article continues below
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Andy Serkis previously admitted to being "gutted" about Snoke's death in The Last Jedi, especially following the awesome scenes he got to do in Rian Johnson's subversive sequel. In his same podcast appearance, the Lord of the Rings icon shared his reaction to reading the script for the first time. In his words:
Talk about emotional whiplash. Andy Serkis got some great material as Snoke in The Last Jedi... until the character was unceremoniously killed off. There were countless questions about Snoke's backstory, many of which were never answered. Although The Rise of Skywalker revealed he was actually brought to life with clone technology courtesy of Palpatine. And not even the actor could have predicted how things turned out.
Despite all of this, Serkis spoke positively about working on the set of The Last Jedi, particularly in that epic Throne Room scene with Kylo Ren and Rey. In his words:
Snoke might have been shockingly killed off, but it was yet another example of how The Last Jedi subverted fan expectations after The Force Awakens. There were countless theories about Serkis' character, most of which went down the drain. That's show business, I guess.
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The Star Wars franchise will return to theaters with The Mandalorian and Grogu on May 22nd as part of the 2026 movie release list. For now, Andy Serki's tenure as Snoke can be streamed on Disney+.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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