Sydney Sweeney's Brand Opened A Festival Saloon That Featured Lingerie Hanging From The Ceiling And Lots Of Karaoke

While over on the 2026 TV schedule, Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria character, Cassie, had a very lavish wedding with Nate in the series’ latest episode, the actress was kicking it at Stagecoach. At the California country music festival, she hosted her own pop-up honky-tonk bar in support of her new lingerie brand, SYRN, and it looks like it was the place to be.

It’s been a few days since the SYRN saloon closed its doors after being very active this past weekend during Stagecoach, but Sydney Sweeney just got around to posting about her time there. Check out her highlights:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

In Sweeney’s Instagram post, you can see her partying and passionately singing with Dan + Shay, Chase Rice, Bailey Zimmerman, Riley Green, Diplo, Shaboozey and NSYNC’s Lance Bass. This is seriously such a great idea to bring more attention to her brand, and have a great time while doing it.

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Whoa, looks like she was quite the host! The saloon was lined with SYRN lingerie on the ceilings, and the walls were all about the karaoke all weekend long, and it clearly was a blast. For those who could make it into the saloon, they might have been treated to a daily panty toss, old-school bar names and special guests not only including Sydney Sweeney, but some of the fest’s big acts.

Per one guest of Sydney Sweeney’s saloon (via Elite Daily), there were also themed drinks called a “Just Peachy Palmer” and a “Made You Look Margarita.” And, at the bar, there were two buckets where guests could put tips in, one that said “a**” and another that said “titties”. One Instagram post for the experience wasn’t enough for Sweeney either. She also shared these photos heavily featuring her man, Scooter Braun:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

The couple went Instagram official earlier this month, and are apparently the “real deal” after it was thought they were just having a fling at first. Along with hosting her own saloon, it looks like Sweeney very much had time to enjoy Stagecoach’s performances and have a “cowboy kind of weekend.”

Sydney Sweeney’s SYRN brand launched earlier this year, with the first line selling out in the matter of hours after the actress promoted it by allegedly showering the Hollywood sign with her undergarment products. She also turned heads over a SYRN video called “Do what makes you naked” to promote her more “comfy collection”.

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Between the SYRN saloon, her new “Syd for Short” campaign with American Eagle and a lot of people talking about her role as Cassie in what may be the last season of Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney is the kind of cowgirl that’ll get more than just one saloon talking. What will she and SYRN do next?