Kris Jenner Reveals The Rumor About The Kardashians That Always Bothers Her

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been ruling the world of reality TV for the better part of two decades now, and I’m not sure a day has gone by without some wild rumor popping up about one member or another of Kris Jenner’s brood. The Kardashians stars are pretty good about letting it all roll off their backs — though the occasional clapback is required — but, apparently, there’s one narrative that still gets under the skin of the famous momager.

Kris Jenner sat down with the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast to talk all things Kardashian with her daughter. She dispelled rumors circulating about her pricey facelift, talked about her long-term age-gap relationship with Corey Gamble, and while she was really unconcerned about most of the scuttlebutt, she did admit to one thing when Khloé Kardashian asked what rumor still bothers her. Kris said:

Who your dad is.

There was a long-standing rumor that Robert Kardashian was not Khloé’s biological father, but Khloé was the result of an affair Kris Jenner had with O.J. Simpson. This was due to how close Simpson was to the Kardashian family and the perception from fans that Khloé looked different than her older sisters Kim and Kourtney.

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I can imagine the rumor bothered Kris, because it made headlines for years — Savannah Guthrie even asked Khloé about it on The Today Show. Kris continued:

The things that the media or people get fixated on is fascinating, because it’s so ridiculous. Especially since you look exactly like both of your grandmothers. Sorry, but you do.

The Kardashians have always shut down the paternity rumors, and even OJ Simpson denied having an affair Kris Jenner when he was asked about Khloé Kardashian in 2022, a couple of years before the NFL veteran and accused murderer died.

The paternity issue was a storyline on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, particularly in the Season 7 premiere (available to stream with a Hulu subscription), when Kris Jenner tried to shut down the speculation once and for all by asking Khloé Kardashian to take a paternity test. Khloé ultimately refused, saying that she didn’t need a doctor to confirm that Robert Kardashian was her dad.

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I was actually surprised this was the issue that bothered Kris Jenner, and that she didn’t bring up Kim Kardashian’s sex tape. The momager has denied for years claims that she helped her daughter “leak” the tape that she made with her then-boyfriend Ray J, even taking a lie detector test on The Late Late Show with James Corden to prove otherwise. I guess she was satisfied enough with the results to let that one go!

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It’s fun to get the tea straight from the Kardashian-Jenner family members’ mouths via Khloé’s podcast, but I can’t wait for The Kardashians Season 8 to hit the 2026 TV schedule. The family has confirmed that they’ve been filming, but no official word has come yet from Hulu on a premiere date to watch the latest hijinks. Stay tuned!