'Avatar: The Way of Water' Spoiler-Free Video Review
Watch CinemaBlend's review of James Cameron's highly-anticipated sequel, 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'
With “Avatar: The Way of Water,” James Cameron is going to take movie theaters by storm once again. Watch as CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell praises the game-changing visuals alongside improved character development while addressing the three-plus hour run time in this spoiler-free review.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
01:13 - Better Story and Character Development
04:01 - Improved Visuals, As Expected
07:10 - A Long Runtime, But…
09:05 - Final Thoughts And Star Review
10:21 - Outro
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about editing video content, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or crafting a video, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-watching New Girl for the tenth time.
