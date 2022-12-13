'Avatar: The Way of Water' Spoiler-Free Video Review

With “Avatar: The Way of Water,” James Cameron is going to take movie theaters by storm once again. Watch as CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell praises the game-changing visuals alongside improved character development while addressing the three-plus hour run time in this spoiler-free review.

