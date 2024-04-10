'Ballerina' Exclusive CinemaCon Trailer Video Reaction: We Just Learned How John Wick Fits Into The Story
Keanu Reeves is returning to the role of John Wick for Ana De Armas’ upcoming spinoff, "Ballerina."
Keanu Reeves is returning to the role of John Wick for Ana De Armas’ upcoming spinoff, "Ballerina." At CinemaCon 2024, we became some of the first people in the world to see a trailer for the film, and it featured footage teasing the involvement of John Wick himself. Watch CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor Sean O’Connell break everything down.
Jeff started his career producing television commercials in his hometown of Fresno, California. After a few years, he came across the opportunity to make a living talking about his favorite thing: movies. Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.
