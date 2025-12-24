Eagle-Eyed Fans Keep Spotting Tom Holland And Zendaya Out In The UK. So, What’s ‘Holland Family Christmas’ Really Like?
There is apple and rhubarb crumble involved.
It’s hard to believe that Spider-Man: Brand New Day just wrapped a few scant days ago, but it happened with just enough time for Zendaya and Tom Holland to pop over to the UK. We know this because eagle-eyed fans spotted them out and about over the weekend and into this week. So, what does a “Holland Family Christmas” really look like, anyway?
Post-wrap on Destin Daniel-Cretton’s upcoming Marvel movie, Tom revealed a quick photoshoot shirtless to show off those Spidey muscles. Then, he and his fiancée were seen at Market Harborough enjoying some curry. Days later, they took in a Traitors Live experience in the U.K. with the actor’s immediate family. First, if you haven’t seen the quick pics Sam Holland shared of his brother Tom, Zendaya and the family enjoying The Traitors event, take a look:
While it’s nice to be getting this BTS glimpse into the holiday celebrations of the two young actors, I will say Zendaya hopping across the pond this year is not exactly a surprise. In fact, Tom Holland got candid about the Holland Family Christmas and his hopes for future holidays with his soon-to-be bride around this time last year.
Tom Holland Thoughts On A "Holland Family Christmas"
First and foremost, Tom’s aforementioned brother Sam is a huge part of his Christmas every year. Sam’s notably a professional chef who has given Tom recipes to make for Zendaya in the past. At Christmas, he does the trimming and the cooking for the whole family, and his brother seems proud of his “big undertaking.”
He also said Sam is “getting great” at cooking as the years go by. Meanwhile, he alluded he's pretty much not helping in that arena. His Granny Tess does, though, and he said she makes an “apple and rhubarb crumble” which Holland says he does “love.”
In 2024, he’d said that he was spending Christmas with Zendaya’s family. So, it stood to reason this year would be with his parents, siblings, and grandparents in the UK. My bigger question this holiday season Is: Did the Spider-Man actor get the wish he’d begun pitching to Zendaya a year ago?
Holland also said at the time that as actors, he and Zendaya are both “terrible at organizing things,” so it “hasn’t happened yet.” With that in mind, it may simply be a Holland Family Christmas this year. But I hope they work out a solution that’s good for everyone, because Transatlantic travel over the holidays is not for the faint of heart.
