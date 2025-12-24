After Welcome To Derry's Finale, I Want To See Another Big Connection To The Movies In Season 2

As soon as IT: Welcome To Derry premiered in October, the prequel became a HBO show that got the world talking, and not just Stephen King fans. The full season (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) is now in the rear view, with the finale including some big reveals about Pennywise and big connections to the IT movies. If it gets renewed for Season 2, I know exactly what I want to see in the next batch of episodes.

IT: Welcome to Derry's finale included some big easter eggs, and thrilling connections to the movies. We saw an appearance by Bev, as well as the revelation that Matilda Lawler's Marge was actually the mother of Richie from the movies (played by Finn Wolfhard and Bill Hader). And since Pennywise experiences the past, present, and future all at once, I'm hoping that we get to see adult Marge if Season 2 ends up happening.

If Season 2 Happens, I Want To See Adult Marge

Marge has one of he best arcs in IT: Welcome: To Derry, going from someone the audience hated to one of the biggest fan favorites throughout the season. She eventually got on the right side of history, fighting Pennywise and falling in love in the process. Rich's death in Episode 7 was heartbreaking for her, and the finale essentially confirmed that she'd eventually name hero own child after her childhood boyfriend/martyr.

The reveal that Marge was Richie's mother was a payoff some fans saw coming, but that didn't make Pennywise's exposition any less thrilling to behold. We even got to see the flyer about Richie being missing that freaked him out so hard in the first IT movie. Now that everything is confirmed, I'm hoping that we get to learn more about what happened to Marge as an adult.

Richie's mother is shown briefly in the IT movies, getting the most screen time during Stanley's Bar Mitzvah scene. She doesn't have any lines, but clearly isn't happy when her son stands up to applaud his fellow loser for cursing in the middle of the ceremony. She's basically unrecognizable from the scrappy young women we met in Derry's first season, so I need more information about what happened to her.

Marge's glasses were a big hint that she was actually Richie's mother, although this fan theory did have some details working against it. Namely that adult Marge's eye doesn't seem to have any sign of injury in the IT movies. While we know that Derry has a way of making adults forget their memories of Pennywise, maybe this is a hint that it can also cure old wounds. In any case, I'd love to see her back in the action if/when the prequel series returns to the 2026 TV schedule or beyond.

There's currently no indication that a second season is coming, but IT: Welcome To Derry's popularity certainly offers hope for fans who want more. For now, you can stream all eight episodes on HBO Max.