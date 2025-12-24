After Hearing One Actress' Response To Being Fancast As Violet In Fourth Wing, I Totally See The Vision

Mackenzie Foy, AKA Renesmee to Twilight fans, seems to have exactly what it takes to step into the beloved fantasy universe of Fourth Wing. She’s addressed it, too. As she was releasing a project on the 2025 movie schedule and talking about the vampire movies that made her famous, she spoke about her love for the Fourth Wing series and the notion that people are fancasting her as its lead, Violet. Honestly, I gotta say, after hearing her passion for Rebecca Yarros’ books, I see the vision.

Now, Foy isn’t the kid you met in Twilight; she’s 25 now, and since those movies came out, she’s worked on projects like The Conjuring and Interstellar. Her most recent part was in The Conjuring: Last Rites, and she’s got a couple of projects in the works. However, during an interview with Teen Vogue , she took a second to talk about what could be with the book-to-screen adaptation of Fourth Wing. It seems like she’d love to turn it into a reality too, as she told the outlet:

It’s got magic, it’s got dragons — it’s like, what’s not to love? I’m obsessed with it. The fact that there are people who want me to play Violet, that they would even think of me or want me for that, is really flattering... It’s up to Ms. Yarros, so if she calls, I’m down.

Earlier, she also pointed out that the books were sitting right behind her during the interview. So, the fact that she’s a fan of Fourth Wing, first and foremost, makes me excited. However, I also think she has the perfect look and vibe for Violet, too.

For context, Violet Sorrengail is a small woman in her early 20s with brown hair that is grey on the ends. She’s tiny but mighty, and she’s a force to be reckoned with as she finds her power, builds her strength and starts working with the dragons. She’s also hyper-intelligent and uses it as a skill to outsmart and outwit her classmates.

Was $20.99 now $13.88 at Amazon You can get the paperback edition of Fourth Wing on sale at Amazon. After reading that book, make sure to pick up the next two novels in the series, Iron Flame and Onyx Storm.

So, overall, I think Foy fits the bill and I can picture her bringing moments from Fourth Wing to life on screen. I also think it’d be full-circle to see her lead a fantasy franchise after starring in one so long ago. Plus, she’s clearly a fan, and that kind of passion, in my opinion, can only make a project better.

As of right now, sadly, not a lot is known about the Fourth Wing series that will eventually be available on Amazon Prime. However, the head of TV at Prime Video did “promise” that they are “going to get this one right.” So, there’s that, and that makes me feel better about what will eventually come.

While we don’t know who will play these beloved characters yet, clearly, that hasn’t stopped the fans from fantasizing. Along with Foy being in the fans’ conversation about Violet, Josh Heuston and other actors have been on the fans' minds when it comes to who could play Xaden . All around, there’s just a lot of excitement for this series, and people cannot wait to see who gets cast to play these iconic characters.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, though, we’ll just have to keep fancasting. However, if Mackenzie Foy has anything to say about this, it seems like she’d be up to walk across the parapet and ride as Violet in the Fourth Wing TV series.